Arsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette will leave this month as contract ends

Alexandre Lacazette acknowledges the fans after Arsenal’s final game of last season against Everton.

Arsenal have confirmed that striker Alexandre Lacazette will leave the club at the end of his contract this month. The 31-year-old has not agreed a new deal with the Gunners and the Frenchman has been linked with a return to his hometown club Lyon.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in 2017 and scored 71 goals in 206 appearances for the club.

The striker was Arsenal’s top goalscorer in two seasons while in north London, in 2017-18 and 2020-21, but played as more of a creator under Mikel Arteta during his final campaign.

Lacazette, who captained Arsenal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club to join Barcelona in February, helped Arteta’s side in their push for the top four this year but lost his place to Eddie Nketiah over the final weeks of the season. Upon the expiry of his contract on 30 June, he is expected to return to Ligue 1 as a free agent, having spent seven years at Lyon and scoring 100 goals in his previous spell.

“Laca has been a fantastic player for us,” Arteta said. “He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.

“His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”

Lacazette added: “With the club, we decided to go apart – the club taking a new direction but the end of my contract as well. Now it is time for me to have a new experience, a new adventure.

‘“I want to say a big thank you [to the fans], because there were a lot of expectations for me when I signed. The welcome was amazing for me. During my five years, it’s been amazing with the fans in the stadium. Thank you for the song as well, it touched me. A big thank you for everything. I will keep in contact with my teammates, the manager and the club.”