Kate Hudson, ex Chris Robinson reunite for son Ryder’s high school graduation

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Kate Hudson reunited with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, to celebrate their 18-year-old son Ryder’s high school graduation.

“Today was a big day for our family,” the actress, 43, captioned Instagram photos from the ceremony Thursday with the musician, 55.

“[It was] a day you talk about about [sic] when your kids are little and say things like, ‘Hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!'” she continued. “As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!”

Hudson went on to call the teenager an “incredible young man,” gushing, “Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind.”

The Golden Globe winner concluded, “I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you! … Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫.”

The grad posed with his family members in a green cap and gown.
katehudson/Instagram

In Hudson’s social media slideshow, Ryder held his diploma from Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, Calif., with his parents smiling on either side of him.

The graduate also posed with his half-siblings while rocking his green cap and gown. (Hudson is also mom to son Bingham, 10, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani , 3, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa .)

Hudson also shares son Bingham and daughter Rani with Matt Bellamy and Danny Fujikawa, respectively.
katehudson/Instagram

Ryder turned 18 in January, with the “Almost Famous” star praising her “unique, hilarious, loving” eldest child in an Instagram tribute .

“My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future,” she gushed at the time. “Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!!”

Hudson and Ryder attended the 2022 Super Bowl with stylist Jamie Mizrah.
katehudson/Instagram

Ryder is currently dating Iris Apatow, the youngest daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

The young couple celebrated their anniversary in April after publicly debuting their relationship in February.

Hudson remains on good terms with her exes.
WireImage

“Sweets,” Hudson commented on her son and 19-year-old Iris’ PDA pics at the time.

Mann, for her part, added three heart emojis, while her eldest daughter, Maude Apatow, called the duo “so cute.”

