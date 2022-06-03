ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erika Jayne casts doubt on Tom Girardi’s alleged victims, Ramona Singer’s epic fail and more

By Page Six Video
This week Ramona Singer created a frenzy after she leaked private information about Teresa Giudice’s wedding, revealing the invitation on social media. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” brought more drama this week, and teased a big secret. Crystal Kung Minkoff claims that Sutton Stracke said something “very dark” but won’t reveal it. Erika Jayne suggested that the victims involved in Tom Girardi’s lawsuit may be lying. Also this week, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” premiered on Bravo. See what other juicy moments made the cut on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.”

Happy cat
3d ago

Claiming that some of the victims had already been paid and looking for a second helping is a new low for Erika!

Pretty Feet
3d ago

Erika's new song...Me, me, me, poor me, poor broke me, all the victims are lying about me!!

