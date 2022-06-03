ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms

By Annika Schmidt annika.schmidt@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
File photo. Mountains in Boulder County. Photo Credit: beklaus (iStock). beklaus

A mostly sunny Friday could see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Denver. Highs will be near 77, according to the National Weather Service.

The sunny-with-a-chance-of-thunderstorms forecast trend may continue over the weekend and into next week, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend should have highs in the 80s and light winds, with gusts up to 15 mph Saturday and 18 mph Sunday.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: A 10% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

