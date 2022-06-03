ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

What's the status of the North Split reconstruction project a year after it started?

By Kayla Dwyer, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
For the past year, the massive I-65/I-70 interchange reconstruction project in downtown Indianapolis has looked to passersby like a confusing assemblage of dirt, concrete and partially demolished bridges.

This summer, a cohesive shape and vision will start to come into focus.

A year into the $350 million project, more than half of the 50 bridges have been demolished, and the warm summer months will present a prime opportunity for concrete pouring on some of the newly constructed, taller flyover bridges. The entire project is on schedule to open to traffic by the end of the year.

"We will start to see the North Split take shape in next couple months," Indiana Department of Transportation spokesperson Mallory Duncan said. "But it'll happen fast."

By the numbers

Since May 2021, there have been:

  • 38 of 51 bridges demolished
  • 217 of 390 precast concrete beams placed
  • Four bridges and one ramp reconstructed and in use
  • 34,000 cubic yards of structural concrete used
  • 560,000 of 1 million total cubic yards of earth moved

Though the North Split will open to traffic by the end of the year, landscaping and local street work will continue into 2023. These elements include:

  • 223 new lights
  • 12,100 linear feet of new sidewalk and trail
  • 4,500 ornamental and shade trees
  • 5,000 small and large deciduous shrubs

Quick progress ahead

It's felt like a long year with many local street closures, partly because progress to date has consisted mostly of demolishing old structures more than building new ones.

But with much of that work done and warm weather approaching, this summer will see far more structures taking shape. A concrete pour for one bridge can take just two nights, Duncan, of INDOT, said.

"They're going to start to get some shade over these local streets again," she said. "That's when you know we're getting close, when you start to see shade."

The bridge over St. Clair Street is the most complete, and can serve as a model of what the rest of them will look like, aesthetically.

Over College Avenue, the old bridge and partially complete new bridge are both visible, offering a rare before-and-after look at the height comparison.

"We are going to change the skyline a little bit," Duncan said.

Contact IndyStar transportation reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17.

IN THIS ARTICLE
