Rice senior Tanner Wolpert named Vermont's Gatorade baseball player of the year

Rice Memorial senior Tanner Wolpert has been named Vermont's high school baseball player of the year, Gatorade announced Friday.

Wolpert is the first Green Knight to receive the honor, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high academic achievement and exemplary character.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-handed pitcher and first baseman led the Green Knights to a 9-6 regular-season record and currently has the team in the quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs.

Wolpert was the Metro Division's player of the year as a junior and he returned to the South Burlington program for his senior campaign and batted .500 through 15 games, with six home runs, 25 RBIs and a slugging percentage of 1.125. He also dazzles on the mound with a 4-2 record, 1.57 ERA and two saves, while striking out 68 batters over 35.2 innings.

“Wolpert is one of the three best pitchers in Division I, but he’s also one of the top three hitters in the state,” Burlington coach Marcel Girouard said in a statement. “He just scares you when he’s coming to the plate late in a close game.”

Wolpert has maintained an A average in the classroom and is set to play baseball at George Washington University this fall. He will also join the Vermont Lake Monsters program when his high school season has concluded.

Through Gatorade's “Play it Forward” program, Wolpert has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.

