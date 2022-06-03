ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington Free Press

Rice senior Tanner Wolpert named Vermont's Gatorade baseball player of the year

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmCAf_0fzRTtoU00

Rice Memorial senior Tanner Wolpert has been named Vermont's high school baseball player of the year, Gatorade announced Friday.

Wolpert is the first Green Knight to receive the honor, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high academic achievement and exemplary character.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-handed pitcher and first baseman led the Green Knights to a 9-6 regular-season record and currently has the team in the quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CdyP_0fzRTtoU00

Wolpert was the Metro Division's player of the year as a junior and he returned to the South Burlington program for his senior campaign and batted .500 through 15 games, with six home runs, 25 RBIs and a slugging percentage of 1.125. He also dazzles on the mound with a 4-2 record, 1.57 ERA and two saves, while striking out 68 batters over 35.2 innings.

“Wolpert is one of the three best pitchers in Division I, but he’s also one of the top three hitters in the state,” Burlington coach Marcel Girouard said in a statement. “He just scares you when he’s coming to the plate late in a close game.”

More: 15 of the best Vermont high school baseball pitchers to start the 2022 season

Wolpert has maintained an A average in the classroom and is set to play baseball at George Washington University this fall. He will also join the Vermont Lake Monsters program when his high school season has concluded.

Through Gatorade's “Play it Forward” program, Wolpert has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.

To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com .

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Rice senior Tanner Wolpert named Vermont's Gatorade baseball player of the year

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Change of command at the 158th Fighter Wing of VTANG

St. Johnsbury boys repeat, Essex girls end title drought at D1 track and field championships. Another record day for St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman in the 1500-meter race. The Community College of Vermont (CCV) held its commencement ceremony today at Norwich University's Shapiro Field House. Winooski celebrating 100th municipal year.
ESSEX, VT
Knox Pages

From Mansfield to the top of Mt. Mansfield

Dec. 30, 2015: Originally, I was going to solo Mt. Mansfield in Vermont. Heading into the climb, I felt generally optimistic, overconfident and borderline apathetic. Any one of many routes to the summit could be done in a day, so no base camp was needed. It was not a technical climb so no rope, helmet, harness, screws or technical tools. It was just going to be a nice little jaunt through the Green Mountains of Vermont.
MANSFIELD, OH
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For almost four decades, Joseph Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont#Gatorade#Baseball Player#Highschoolsports#Sports#Rice Memorial#Green Knight#The Green Knights#The Metro Division#Era#Division I
vpr.org

It was a big year for Act 250 and climate change in the Vermont Statehouse. What shook out?

Lawmakers this session considered major changes to Act 250, Vermont’s biggest land use and development law. Created in 1970 after an historic boom in development, the legislation aims to protect Vermont’s natural spaces and working lands. Many credit Act 250 with preserving the state’s rural character. But as development pressure mounts again, lawmakers and advocates want to revisit the law.
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Public reminded not to disturb Sea Lamprey

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding anglers and the public to avoid disturbing spawning sea lamprey that may currently be found in the Connecticut River and several of its tributaries. “Sea lamprey are native to the Connecticut River basin and play a vital role...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Burlington Fire Chief to Leave for the Top Job in South Burlington

Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke is leaving his post to run the South Burlington Fire Department. The municipalities announced the move in a joint press release Friday afternoon. The news comes days before a meeting at which Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will present a slate of department heads for council approval, an annual vote held each June.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

One Day In July expands staff with four new hires

Carrie McDonnell, Financial Advisor (pictured) — A former school administrator, McDonnell enjoys educating and empowering her clients to be smart investors who can navigate investing decisions with confidence. Having worked in schools throughout central Vermont for 16 years and being a longtime resident of Rochester, she has established many professional and personal relationships in the area.
BURLINGTON, VT
US News and World Report

2 Vermont Men Fined for Abandoning Boat in US Wildlife Area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two Vermont men have been fined for abandoning an old boat in the Missisquoi River on the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge. The fines were issued to the two men on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington. One of the men was ordered to pay...
BURLINGTON, VT
NYS Music

Westport’s Ballard Park Summer 2022 Concert Series Announced

Ballard Park, located in the heart of historic Westport on Lake Champlain, has just announced their summer 2022 concert series. This summer’s concerts at Westport, New York’s Ballard Park will take place on Thursdays at 7 PM, from July 7th to August 18th. Come enjoy a beautiful, outdoor...
WESTPORT, NY
WCAX

What to do Sunday, June 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Sunday, June 5. One Good Deed and Sustainability Academy are teaming up to host a plant swap event at Lawrence Barnes Athletic Field. You can stroll by to swap any extra perennials, annuals, or house plants. In exchange, you can...
FAIR HAVEN, VT
WCAX

Vermont's legislature is eyeing new toughened gun regulations

Two local athletes help raise awareness for mental health through Morgan’s Message. CVU’s Neva Williams and South Burlington’s Mia Kaczmarek want other student-athletes to know they don’t have to suffer in silence. Bystander struck by debris from shooting in Burlington. Updated: 3 hours ago. Shooting at...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to do Saturday, June 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, June 4. Champlain Union School District hosts its 2nd annual Pride Rally on Saturday, June 4. This rally will happen rain or shine. Guests can expect food, music, fun activities, queer legislators, educators, and students. The rally is being held at CVU High from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. organizers hope this event will allow LGBTQ community members to feel seen, celebrated, and safe. All are welcome to attend.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

VSP launch new recruitment effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police agencies across America are struggling to fill their ranks. Now, the Vermont State Police is taking a new approach to recruitment. They just hired their first civilian recruitment specialist. Dale Nelson, who grew up on a dairy farm in Derby, plans to bring his videography skills to create recruiting and marketing materials with a primary focus on social media content.
BURLINGTON, VT
nhmagazine.com

Where To Find the Best Burgers in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
RESTAURANTS
WCAX

Anglers urged to leave spawning lamprey on Conn. River alone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Wildlife officials are reminding the public not to disturb sea lamprey in the Connecticut River. The lamprey, which are native to rivers in the watershed, migrate from the ocean this time of year to spawn. The adults then die, releasing nutrients into the water. The young lamprey eventually leave the freshwater for a marine environment.
BURLINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Vermont Dealing With Worst Spongy Moth Outbreak in Decades

Spongy moths have been plaguing homes in western Vermont in recent weeks. Insatiable eaters, the pests attack trees, particularly oak trees, among other plants, as well as houses and garage walls, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported. "For the most part, these trees are able to be kind of resilient and can...
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

814
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy