ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

By Prosper Junior Bakiny
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Dividend stocks aren't just for investors looking for a reliable passive income stream. Companies that have a habit of rewarding their shareholders with increasing payouts often have solid businesses that generate growing revenue and profits. That's probably one reason why dividend stocks have historically outperformed their non-dividend-paying counterparts.

And in the universe of dividend companies, the so-called Dividend Kings -- companies that have raised their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years -- reign supreme. Let's look at two Dividend Kings worth buying now and holding onto forever: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fI66_0fzRTqAJ00

JNJ Total Return Level data by YCharts

1. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson has been a leader in the pharmaceutical industry for several decades. The company markets drugs in different therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious diseases. J&J's largest therapeutic areas by revenue are oncology and immunology. These two fields are also the biggest and the fastest-growing in the pharmaceutical industry.

Spending on oncology medicines is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% through 2025; immunology is expected to record a 12% CAGR in the same period. No other drug category is forecast to rise at a CAGR of more than 5%. Johnson & Johnson has established leadership in these two fast-growing areas in the past thanks to cancer drugs such as Darzalex and Imbruvica, and immunosuppressants such as Stelara and Tremfya. Three of these medicines are still growing their sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEuKK_0fzRTqAJ00

Image source: Getty Images.

In the first quarter, Stelara's revenue increased by 6.5% year over year to $2.3 billion, while Tremfya's sales jumped by 41.3% to $590 million. Meanwhile, Darzalex's sales increased by 36% to $1.9 billion; however, Imbruvica's revenue came in at roughly $1 billion, 7.7% lower than the year-ago period as a result of heightened competition. For the period, Johnson & Johnson's total sales grew by 5% year over year to $23.4 billion.

The good news is that Johnson & Johnson has a rich pipeline. And of the company's 94 ongoing clinical trials, 58 are either in oncology or immunology. Beyond its pharmaceutical segment, Johnson & Johnson's medical devices unit also seems to have a bright future, thanks in part to its robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) product, Ottava. The RAS market remains severely underpenetrated. Only 3% of surgeries worldwide are performed using robot assistance.

Although there are strong competitors in this market, Johnson & Johnson could profit from its growth in the coming years. It is worth noting that J&J is shedding its consumer health business, which is home to famous over-the-counter brands such as Neutrogena, Tylenol, Benadryl, and more. The company will complete this transaction by the end of the year.

The move should help Johnson & Johnson's top-line growth rate increase (consumer health is the least impressive of its segments in this regard) and decrease exposure to lawsuits related to products in this unit. J&J's business will remain solid , and with 59 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt, we can be sure that this healthcare giant will continue rewarding its shareholders for many years to come.

2. Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a medical devices specialist with dozens of products. It is also a veteran of the healthcare industry , having proven over the past few decades that it has what it takes to navigate the regulatory hoops required to be successful in this sector. Although Abbott is best-known for its medical devices business, it operates three other segments: Diagnostics, established pharmaceuticals, and nutrition.

Abbott was able to keep its revenue and earnings afloat amid the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and as its medical devices unit was struggling. The company successfully developed and marketed several coronavirus diagnostic tests. That's one of the benefits of having a diversified business. Financial results continue to be good for Abbott Laboratories. In the first quarter, the company's sales jumped by 13.8% year over year to $11.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Abbott's adjusted earnings per share jumped by 31.1% year over year to $1.73.

One major area of growth for the company is diabetes care -- thanks to its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, the FreeStyle Libre. CGM devices allow diabetes patients to keep track of their blood glucose levels continuously throughout the day. The adoption of this technology continues to propel sales of the FreeStyle Libre higher. In the first quarter, Abbott's revenue from this device came in at about $1 billion, 20.4% higher than the year-ago period.

The FreeStyle Libre has gained about one million new users in the past year and currently boasts roughly four million users worldwide. With a rising population of diabetes patients, the need for innovative devices like the FreeStyle Libre will only rise in the coming years. Abbott does have other growth avenues, too, including its MitraClip, a leading device for the treatment of mitral regurgitation.

Abbott Laboratories is new to the club of Dividend Kings; it has raised its dividends for 50 consecutive years. The company is well-positioned to continue growing its revenue, profits, and payouts for many years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy And Hold#Abbott Laboratories#Drugs#Tylenol#Ycharts 1#J J#Cagr
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to pick up shares of Deere for an ‘absurd’ bargain

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday urged investors to purchase shares of Deere at the start of the next trading session. "You can now get its stock for just 15.5 times earnings, which I just think is absurd. So, you've got my blessing to buy it tomorrow morning," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

Poor financial performance is making the situation worse. Businesses that are trying to compete in too many markets at once are risky bets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
193K+
Followers
94K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy