Federal appeals court will hear oral arguments in J.T. Burnette bribery case

A federal appeals court will hear oral arguments in the case of John “J.T.” Burnette, the wealthy businessman and political donor convicted last year in the FBI's probe into public corruption in Tallahassee.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is tentatively set to hear arguments the week of Sept. 26 at the U.S. Courthouse in Jacksonville, the court announced Thursday. The Burnette case is one of more than a dozen civil and criminal appeals set to be heard that week.

Lawyers for Burnette and the government will each get about 15 minutes to make their arguments before a panel of judges. A ruling could take weeks or months.

Burnette, a wealthy developer, entrepreneur and hotelier , was one of three defendants charged in the FBI’s “Operation Capital Currency,” a years-long investigation whose cast of characters included prominent local politicians and undercover agents posing as crooked businessmen.

Jurors convicted Burnette last summer after a trial that stretched a month in part because of pandemic-related delays. They found him guilty on five counts, including extortion, and not guilty on four others, including racketeering.

Before the ink was dry on the judgment, Burnette began laying the groundwork for an appeal. His legal team includes lawyers from prominent Washington, D.C., firm Williams & Connolly and Tim Jansen of Tallahassee, co-counsel during his trial.

Burnette’s lawyers have argued that U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle erred by allowing an undercover FBI agent to testify about the defendant’s truthfulness during recorded conversations and changing standard jury instructions involving the definition of bribery.

However, federal prosecutors and Hinkle himself have asserted that there were no such errors . Earlier this year, the 11th Circuit denied a request by Burnette’s lawyers to keep him out of prison pending his appeal.

Earlier hearing: 11th Circuit denies J.T. Burnette motion to remain free pending appeal in corruption case

He was convicted for payoffs he arranged for former Mayor and City Commissioner Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith, his longtime aide and partner. They both pleaded guilty to taking bribes from city vendors and testified against Burnette, their one-time friend, as part of cooperation deals with prosecutors.

Burnette, who maintained his innocence, testified during his trial that he was not involved in any bribery scheme.

'Let's conspire': Hundreds of Scott Maddox texts emerge in Tallahassee public corruption case

Burnette, 45, is serving a three-year sentence at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Montgomery, Alabama. He is currently scheduled to be released in August 2024, according to Bureau of Prisons records.

Maddox, who is serving a five-year sentence, initially reported to a Federal Prison Camp in Talladega, Alabama. However, he now is listed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, with a scheduled release date of February 2026. Carter-Smith was sentenced to two years at the Federal Prison Camp in Marianna.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Federal appeals court will hear oral arguments in J.T. Burnette bribery case