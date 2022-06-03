Potential Tropical Storm Alex will begin impacting Naples with heavy rainfall Friday

LATEST NEWS

No Tropical Storm Alex yet as system remains disorganized

5 p.m. According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update, Potential Tropical Cyclone One still has not strengthened enough to become Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

The system's primary threat to Naples and the rest of Collier County, however, remains potential flooding due to heavy rainfall. The widespread rain is expected to continue until Saturday afternoon and will likely be heaviest overnight and Saturday morning.

Collier officials monitoring potential Tropical Storm Alex

2:55 p.m. Collier County government officials said they are closely watching the tropical disturbance as it approaches Southwest Florida.

"Our focus is on the heavy rainfall," said Dan Summers, the director of Emergency Services for Collier County. "We haven't seen anything yet in the forecast that worries us about significant winds."

Summers said the county may have some intermittent temporary road closures due to flooding. However, he added that he thinks Collier's overall stormwater system is in really good shape.

"This will be a good test for sure to see if there's any problem spots," Summers said.

At this point, Summers said the county's emergency operations center is at a high level of monitoring for the storm with staff on a two-hour recall if necessary. However, the EOC is not activated and there are no plans to open any of the county's shelters.

"I think we are well postured to respond to something if necessary," he said.

In an emailed statement, officials advised residents to register with Alert Collier to ensure they receive notifications during hazardous conditions in the county.

With heavy rains and localized flooding expected, Collier property owners are advised to make sure all drains on their property are clear. To report flooding, residents can call 239-252-8924 or visit this link on the Collier government website .

EARLIER STORY

The first tropical disturbance of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has Southwest Florida in its crosshairs .

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is and new tropical storm warnings have been issued for a large portion of southern Florida, including for Collier County.

A large outer band from the system was approaching coastal Collier County Friday morning, and was expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

The biggest danger from this system, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex at some point Friday, will be heavy rainfall. Naples is projected to receive between 7 and 11 inches of rain, with 5-8 inches expected in inland Collier, according to Ana Torres-Vazquez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. A flood advisory has been issued for all of Collier County.

Wind gusts associated with the system could reach 40 mph and potentially a bit higher, Torres-Vazquez said. There is also a chance for isolated tornadoes.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to move out of the area by late Saturday afternoon.

Current watches, warnings for Naples

