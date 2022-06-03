ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria native named to Berea College Dean's List

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

Olivia Mbugua, a Peoria native, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Berea College.

A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea College offers bachelor's degrees in 34 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges.

Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students, who because of financial circumstances cannot otherwise afford a high-quality, residential, liberal arts education.

All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. Berea's student labor program creates an atmosphere of democratic living that emphasizes the dignity of all work and provides opportunities for students to earn money for their rooms, books, and board.

Founded upon inclusive Christian principles in 1855, Berea was the first interracial and coeducational college in the South.
The college promotes understanding and kinship among all people, service to communities in Appalachia and beyond, and sustainable living practices that set an example of new ways to conserve our limited natural resources. More information about Berea can be found at www.berea.edu.

Comments / 0

