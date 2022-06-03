ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greater Shreveport Chamber recognizes 17 minority business honorees

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
The Greater Shreveport Chamber has announced the 2022 Minority Business Opportunity Awards honorees. This year there were four categories with 17 honorees.

Each year, the Business Development Connection of the Greater Shreveport Chamber recognizes a diverse group of honorees. All the honorees inspire the community by building a stronger business culture that empowers growth, creates leadership and develops a robust community support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342xQp_0fzRTIax00

“This year’s class of honorees speaks to the entrepreneurship and engaged leadership that is increasingly the hallmark of our Shreveport-Bossier community,” said Dr. Timothy Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber.

The MBOA dinner will be held on June 15, at Sam's Town Hotel & Casino, and will be presented by Willis-Knighton Health System.

“The MBOA stage is set, and this year’s event promises not to disappoint. Without question, our honorees and recipients truly embody a spirit of well-earned success," said Darlene S. Rossum, MBOA Chair. "It is indeed an honor and a privilege to be a part of this collaborative effort to showcase this amazing group of businesses and individuals.”

2022 Honorees are:

Emerging Business of the Year Honorees

  • GEAUX 4 GREEN LLC - Frank Gipson
  • MRJ Homes - Marie Jones

Small Business Owner of the Year Honorees

  • Shemika Caldwell-Owens – Jericho Staffing, LLC
  • Latronia Durham – Durham Transport Express
  • Vanette L. Harris – VH Barber & Styling Academy
  • Brent Latin – Young Professionals Entertainment
  • Sarah Lowder - Lowder Baking Company, LLC
  • LaToria Stewart - The Ultimate Financial Boutique
  • Donesa Walker - The Brain Train LLC dba LearningRx of Shreveport-Bossier

Top Business Professional of the Year Honorees

  • Darrin Dixon - Southern University at Shreveport
  • John Green, Jr. – Ochsner LSU Health System
  • Quantine Sudds Myles - Griggs Enterprise, Incorporated/McDonald’s
  • Shilpan Patel - Papa Johns
  • Cheredith Dianna Rhone - The City of Shreveport – SPAR

Non-Profit Professional of the Year Honorees

  • Toccara Huckaby - Volunteers of America North Louisiana
  • RJ Johnson – PFH, INC./Red River Education & Empowerment Foundation
  • Lynn A. Stevens - Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

The recipients in each category will be announced at the event on June 15th. Sponsorships and tickets for the dinner are available now by visiting www.ShreveportChamber.org .

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: The Greater Shreveport Chamber recognizes 17 minority business honorees

