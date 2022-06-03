Memphis Area High School Sports Awards to feature Mike Miller as guest speaker

The Memphis Commercial Appeal is proud to announce former NBA player Mike Miller as the special guest speaker at the 2022 Memphis Area High School Sports Awards. The awards show will be held at 7:30 p.m., June 6, at The Orpheum Theater.

The Memphis Area High School Sports Awards are presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans of Tennessee.

The show honors more than 200 high school athletes from across the Memphis area as well as awarding players of the year for more than 20 sports. It will also include several major awards, including overall Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and the Courage Award.

“I’m proud to help honor the area’s top-performing student athletes,” said Miller, former Memphis Grizzlies star and University of Memphis assistant coach. "The Memphis High School Sports Awards highlight the hard work and accomplishments of these students, and I’m excited to be a part of celebrating them.”

More: Meet the 2022 Memphis Area High School Sports Awards spring sport nominees

The 2001 NBA Rookie of the Year, Miller played 17 seasons in the league, including two stints with the Memphis Grizzlies. During the 2012 and 13 seasons, Miller won back-to-back NBA championships with the Miami Heat. For his career, he scored over 10,000 points, and averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game with the Grizzlies in 2007.

Miller is originally from Mitchell, S.D., and played in college at the University of Florida, where he led the Gators to the 2000 national championship. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2000 draft by the Orlando Magic. After he retired from the NBA, Miller spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Grizzlies.

Learn more on the program and see which athletes have already been named nominees on the show’s website here. Nominated athletes must register for the event here. Each nominated athlete will receive one free ticket for their admittance to the show. Additional tickets may be purchased here. All details are available at sportsawards.usatoday.com/memphis.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Area High School Sports Awards to feature Mike Miller as guest speaker