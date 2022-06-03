Startup Hyphen Technologies develops robotic food assembly line for quick-service restaurants

Employers of hourly workers often struggle to figure out how much workers' compensation insurance they should be carrying. For small businesses, particularly those in the food and hospitality sectors, choosing the right policy for their workforces isn't simple, Tom Sagi, co-founder and CEO of Hourly Inc., said in a blog post earlier this week. Workers' compensation insurance premiums are based on businesses' yearly payroll estimates, which can be difficult to calculate accurately, Sagi said. Companies often end up overpaying or underpaying by tens of thousands of dollars, he said.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO