The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is partnering with NYS State Parks, DEC, and the Division of Veterans' Services this year on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day, which is happening on Saturday, June 11. Fun and accessible outdoor events will be held at 21 select state parks and DEC sites all across the state! We hope you will join us! Activities at each location will vary. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch with them.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 HOURS AGO