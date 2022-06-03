ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Report: Charlie Jones Headed to Purdue

By Rob Howe
 3 days ago

Iowa Football Transfer Staying in B1G West According to Rivals

Tom Dienhart from Purdue.Rivals.Com is reporting Friday morning that former Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones will be joining the Boilermakers. Jones will be following fellow Hawkeye wideout Tyrone Tracy Jr. to West Lafayette.

Jones announced he was entering the transfer portal on May 25. That came about a month after telling reporters at Kinnick Stadium he was looking forward to his senior season with the Hawkeyes.

At that time, Jones said he came back to college after looking into the NFL Draft to expand his receiving resume. He'd already proven himself as one of the country's top return men having been named the Big Ten Returner of the Year in 2021.

Jones (6-0, 188) gave up a scholarship at Buffalo to walk on with the Hawkeyes before the 2019 season. After sitting out a season, the league coaches named him second-team all-Big Ten as a return specialist in '20 and he earned a scholarship.

The Deerfield (IL) High product raised his level of play last season, becoming the third player in school history with both a kickoff return and punt return for touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Big Ten return specialist by league coaches and media.

Jones caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns last season. He did not catch a pass in '20.

Iowa returns three of its top four pass catchers from last season in tight end Sam LaPorta, and receivers Nico Ragaini and Arland Bruce IV. True sophomore Keagan Johnson comes back after catching 18 balls in Year 1.

Johnson and Ragaini were listed as starters on the spring depth chart. Jones, Bruce IV and walk-on Jackson Ritter showed up as backups on the latest two-deep.

Last season, Purdue's passing offense ranked fifth nationally with 355.3 yards per game. The Boilermakers registered 35 touchdowns through the air.

Iowa ranked 109th out of 130 FBS programs in passing offense for '21. It averaged 180.1 yards a game with 12 passing touchdowns.

The Boilermakers are looking to replace Big Ten Receiver of the Year David Bell, who in three games against Iowa caught 37 passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns. They're also without Milton Wright (57-732-7 in '21) after he was ruled academically ineligible this spring.

Iowa City, IA
