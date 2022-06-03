Here's a list of Pride Month events happening in the Evansville area

Looking to celebrate Pride Month in the Evansville area? Here's a list of local events.

Haynie’s Corner First Friday

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Haynie’s Corner Arts District, Free

The family-friendly, monthly First Friday celebration will feature food trucks, live music, art, entertainment and more. This will feature music from Dave Flick and a family-friendly drag show on Adams Avenue.

River City Pride Festival & Parade

June 4, 11 a.m., Haynie’s Corner. Free.

River City Pride kicks off Pride Month with a festival featuring craft vendors, food trucks, entertainment throughout the day, a kids' area and a beer garden for attendees 21 and over.

Warrick County Pride Festival

June 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Old Lock & Dam area, Free

Warrick County Indiana Pride is hosting its first Pride Festival in Newburgh. The event will include vendors, food trucks, a drag show and music from Touch of Grey, Mad Women Band, Honey Vines and the Hannah Evelyn Trio.

Guest speaker in Boonville

June 5, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Johnson Park on the Square in Boonville. Free.

Inspirational talk by Jerusha Van Camp, seminary student and president of Greater Evansville Youth Corp.

Pride at the Park

June 12, 5 p.m., Bosse Field. Free.

River City Pride and the Evansville Otters have teamed up to celebrate Pride Month. Free tickets will be available at the Pride Festival.

Pride in the Park

June 18, noon to midnight, Garvin Park. Free.

The Hudson & Reed Foundation is hosting its second annual Pride in the Park with food trucks, vendors, nonprofits, a beer truck provided by Someplace Else Nightclub, and surprise entertainment.

LGBTQIA+ Resource Fair

June 23, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Evansville Public Library's Browning Room. Free.

River City Pride and the Alzheimer's Association will host a resource fair to find health care or support resources.

Pride Day at Holiday World

June 25, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana. Tickets are $50.

Bring family and friends to celebrate Pride Day at Holiday World. Tickets include a barbeque picnic at pavilion.

