ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Town of Palm Beach will move to mask requirement for public meetings at Town Hall

By Carol Rose, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

The spike in Palm Beach County's COVID-19 positivity rates has Palm Beach officials concerned, and going forward, masks will be required for public meetings at Town Hall.

Town Council President Margaret Zeidman told the Daily News Friday that the move is in keeping with the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to wear masks indoors because of the county's high positivity rate. Zeidman, Mayor Danielle Moore and Town Manager Kirk Blouin agreed to implement the mask mandate at meetings, Zeidman said.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the town said the county's positivity rate had increased from 2.4 percent for the week ending March 12, to 19.23 percent for the week ending May 28. This data, according to the CDC, puts the county and South Florida as a whole at a high risk for community transmission.

Indoor masking: COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

COVID rising: CDC recommends masks for some as health-care risk levels for COVID rise in Florida's urban areas

High-risk COVID level: No plans yet to reinstate Palm Beach County indoor mask rules despite high-risk COVID level

Infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the CDC recommends people mask up indoors and on public transportation in South Florida — Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — as well as in the Tampa Bay area, and Sarasota, Polk and Alachua counties.

"We will continue to monitor the county positivity rate, which is clearly higher than 19% since many COVID infections are not reported to the Department of Health or the CDC," Zeidman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJmIu_0fzRQcEQ00

She added: "We should all keep in mind that this is not 2020. We have vaccines and effective treatments and we know much more than we did about how this virus is transmitted."

Blouin told the Daily News on Thursday that the focus is on encouraging residents to follow the CDC guidelines.

"The Town of Palm Beach reinforces and supports the prevention strategies based on guidance from the experts at the CDC with the goal of protecting the island’s vulnerable population," the release said.

Officials are encouraging residents to wear a mask while indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and consider additional precautions for people at higher risk for severe illness.

People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask, the town said.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the town reacted swiftly with measures that included closing the beaches and declaring a state of emergency.

The town instituted a mask mandate for town-owned properties last summer in response to a surge of cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, and it had remained in place through a second spike in cases earlier this year caused by the omicron variant.

COVID: 'We're going to have to learn to live with it' says Health Department director

The mandate ended in March after a steady decline in cases.

"We are all tired of this virus but we will do what we can to keep the transmission in check," Zeidman said, noting that there will be periods of high transmission.

COVID, when compared to the flu, seems to cause some longer-term health issues in some people, she said, and because the data is incomplete it's "difficult to ascertain just how concerned we should be. Until that becomes more clear we should do what we can to limit transmission."

Underscoring Zeidman's sentiments, Blouin said: "We all have COVID fatigue ... but I'll probably start avoiding restaurants and wearing my mask in the grocery store again."

Carol Rose is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at crose@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Town of Palm Beach will move to mask requirement for public meetings at Town Hall

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Rents Have Jumped The Most In This Florida City

Florida Atlantic University Just Released Stunning Statistics. Miami-Area Rent Skyrockets, But Not Top In The Sunshine State. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new report just out from Florida Atlantic University reveals that rents in Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Miami-Dade County are exceptionally […] The article Rents Have Jumped The Most In This Florida City appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

New absentee ballot requirements could cut usage of vote by mail

This upcoming election is the first major one the new requirements will be in force. New voter identification requirements are going to be in force for the first time for a major election this year and, as a result, it’s likely some voters will be unable to vote by their preferred method.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis reverses funding reward for school mask mandates

A dozen Florida school districts — including those in Palm Beach and Indian River counties — won't miss out on funding after all. The budget passed by the Florida Legislature earlier this year included a $200 million "School Recognition Fund" to reward 55 school districts that didn't enact universal face mask mandates for students last year.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
City
Sarasota, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Health
Palm Beach, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The big wet nothing: Much-hyped weather event left Palm Beach County soggy but unbruised

It really did look like the makings of a tropical storm, the meteorologist said. Robert Molleda gathered at a National Weather Service office in Miami with a team of weather experts and a soon-depleted box of doughnuts Thursday, intent on tracking the storm. It had weakened from Hurricane Agatha to the meeker-sounding Potential Tropical Cyclone One after hitting Mexico, but showed signs of regaining strength as it approached South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Tampa Bay Area#Mayor#Covid#Town Council#Polk
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Our officers are trained to go immediately in’: Schools police chief pledges safety in Palm Beach County

Just days after the mass school shooting in Texas, the new police chief for Palm Beach County schools is assuring parents that officers will act quickly if there were ever such a threat locally. “When we become aware of an emergency on campus, our officers are trained to go immediately in to address the situation,” Chief Sarah Mooney said in a newly released video emailed to parents Thursday ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School District banning backpacks for final three days of school year

The Broward County School District is prohibiting students from bringing backpacks and bookbags to campuses for the final three days of the school year. The temporary ban, which will run from Tuesday through Thursday, is due to “overabundance of caution for security reasons,” the school district said in an email to parents and staff members. The measure will be in place for students in all ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

City truck falls into sinkhole in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck that arrived to help repair a road in Boca Raton ended up needing a rescue. On Saturday, the city of Boca Raton sent out crews to help repair a hole that opened up in the street at the Boca Madera community. While...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

1K+
Followers
642
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy