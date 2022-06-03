ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

As potential Tropical Storm Alex nears Florida, Jacksonville faces some rain and wind, forecasters say

By Dan Scanlan, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn5VV_0fzRQZX700

Only a few days into the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the strongest storm to hit Mexico this time of year is expected to soak South Florida over the weekend, possibly as Tropical Storm Alex.

But as areas south of Melbourne and Orlando deal with gusty winds and lots of rain, the Jacksonville area should face muggy, sometimes rainy skies and ever-warming temperatures.

Forecasters had already predicted a 65 percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration due to the ongoing La Niña and Atlantic Ocean temperatures.

The latest:Are we feeling potential Tropical Storm Alex's effects? See NWS radar showing effects over Florida

Making Jacksonville ready for hurricanes: Despite years of repairs, the job isn't finished

Jacksonville's message is clear: 'Don't be complacent' in preparing for another busy hurricane season

NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher).

The first tropical storm already knocking on Florida's door

Tropical storm watches were issued Thursday by the National Hurricane Center for South Florida, then upgraded to a warning that night. The warnings were in effect for all of South Florida, including the Keys, Miami to West Palm Beach and Naples.

Weather experts believe the system, remains of Pacific Hurricane Agatha that hit southern Mexico late Monday with heavy rain and 100-mph winds, will become a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

Early Friday a hurricane hunter aircraft indicated that the system’s maximum sustained winds had increased overnight, The Associated Press reported. The system was expected to develop “a well-defined center and become a tropical storm” as it approaches Florida, the Hurricane Center said. A system becomes a tropical storm when winds reach 39 mph.

The Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches is possible in South Florida, the AP reported. The storm is not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge, but local flooding is likely and winds could be somewhat strong.

“Heavy rains will begin to affect South Florida and the Keys Friday and continue through Saturday,” the Hurricane Center said in a Friday morning alert.

It could become Tropical Storm Alex before hitting Florida, the Weather Service said.

Jacksonville not a target — this time

For Jacksonville, expect a chance of showers Friday night with a low of 72 degrees, the Weather Service said. That slight chance of rain and thunderstorms continues Saturday with daytime highs around 86 degrees, dropping to a low of 73 Saturday night with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Hurricane season on Jacksonville's horizon: Here are real-world ways to get ready

Hurricane Guide: Important phone numbers and contact information

News partner First Coast News meteorologists predict breezy, onshore winds near 20 mph with higher gusts on Saturday. Breezy, even gusty conditions continue Sunday along the beach, with seas building to 3 to 5 feet and a higher risk of rip currents.

Sunday will also see highs around 87 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers, then getting breezy Sunday night with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a low of 72 degrees. Monday sees a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 89 degrees, the Weather Service predicts.

Jacksonville.com will continuously update weather conditions as necessary, with weather service local forecasts at bit.ly/3NjchMp.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4549

Comments / 3

Related
Lootpress

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Melbourne, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical system to make landfall Saturday Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some rain to a portion of the Suncoast through Saturday morning. The 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center says that the disturbance was located 175 miles SW of Ft. Myers. On the forecast...
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Weather Forecasters#Weather Forecasts#Tropical Storm Alex#Atlantic Hurricane#La Ni A#Noaa#Pacific Hurricane Agatha
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Tropical rain on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances in Central Florida, thanks to a tropical system headed our way. Tropical moisture will continue to build in from the south from late Friday into Saturday. Expect rain chances to be up to 80% on Saturday. [LIVE RADAR: Track tropical...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Click10.com

Flooding issues impacting several areas of South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida. Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County. Several cars throughout downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the flood waters. Causing problems...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
MIAMI, FL
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lotte Plaza Market owners buy closed Regency Best Buy

The owner of the Lotte Plaza Market chain of Asian grocery stores bought the closed Best Buy in the Regency area in January. Sungwon Distributor LLC of Maryland bought the 45,914-square-foot store on almost 3.4 acres at 9355 Atlantic Blvd. The store was built in 1999 and Best Buy closed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Find out if you are in a watch or warning area for Tropical Storm Alex

Much of Florida south of Orlando all the way to the Keys, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are under tropical storm warnings as a system intensifies and moves closer to the state over the next 24 hours. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex during the day Friday. Coastal flood watches are also in effect across the state. Use the maps below ...
PALM BEACH, FL
mommypoppins.com

Jacksonville with Kids: 45 Best Things To Do in Jacksonville, Florida

Spanning 875 square miles, Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida and is jam-packed with fun things to do for families, from historical sites and museums to animal encounters and pristine beaches. Known as Florida’s First Coast, Jacksonville boasts 1,100 miles of shoreline, more than any other city in Florida. It also makes a great day trip from Orlando. And with tropical summers and mild winters, there’s never a bad time to visit Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy