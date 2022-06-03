ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findings not yet public after James Williams' shooting death investigation completed

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
 5 days ago

CANTON – The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation has completed its review of the Canton police officer-involved shooting death of James Williams on New Year's Day.

Williams, 46, was firing an AR-15 into the air at his home in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW when he was fatally shot by Canton police officer Robert Huber , who was sent there amid a report of gunfire in the area. Family members say Williams was ringing in the new year from behind his patio fence.

At the request of the Canton Police Department , the state took the lead in investigating the handling of the matter and Huber's actions.

BCI provided the initial summary of the investigation to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office on May 17, and will meet with prosecutors in the coming weeks to review the case and formally transmit files, said Attorney General Press Secretary Steve Irwin.

According to Irwin, the state investigation will remain open in the event the county requests any additional investigative work that may be needed.

The investigative review and any findings are not a public record until legal proceedings are concluded, Irwin said.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone previously stated in an interview with The Canton Repository that he would personally present the findings to a grand jury to determine whether any charges would be brought against Huber.

The city has said Huber feared for his safety when he fired at Williams.

The Williams' family attorneys at Blakemore, Meeker & Bowler Co said their firm was made aware by the city of Canton around May 26 that the BCI review was complete but was told the city was not in possession of the report.

"The Williams family, nor their counsel, have been informed that the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office has been in possession of BCI’s review of James Williams’ shooting death since May 17, 2022," Colin Meeker said.

Meeker said the firm and the Williams family want to know why they've been left in the dark and planned to contact the Stark County Prosecutor.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office acknowledged the Canton Repository's request for comment.

Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day

Williams was rapidly firing a high-powered AR-15 rifle just after midnight.

Huber exited his patrol car and continue to investigate the shots fired while on foot.

According to a body camera video from the scene and other public records filed in the case:

Huber heard rapid fire shots and saw flashes and smoke from behind the patio fence, and a person firing what sounded like a high-powered assault rifle. Huber then fired shots through the fence, striking Williams.

Huber did not identify himself when he arrived. Huber yelled, "Shots fired! Shots fired!" then, "Police! Get down now! Police! Get down now!" after firing his weapon multiple times, according to the video.

Williams, and his wife Marquetta, were home with their children at the time.

Williams was transported to Aultman hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Williams family filed federal civil rights and wrongful death lawsuits against Huber, the city and other unnamed first responders.

According to Huber's response to the complaint, Huber acted in self-defense of a lethal threat. Both Huber and the city of Canton have denied any wrongdoing.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com ; Twitter @Cassienist ; 330-580-8338

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Findings not yet public after James Williams' shooting death investigation completed

