Entergy Louisiana announced that it will provide $1 million over three years to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation to help jumpstart the MJ Foster Promise Program

By Erica Knowles
 3 days ago
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, the MJ Foster Promise Program is a financial aid program funded by the State of Louisiana that will help qualifying residents attend two-year colleges or approved proprietary schools and receive training for high-demand jobs in growing sectors. According to the...

