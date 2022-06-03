Entergy Louisiana announced that it will provide $1 million over three years to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation to help jumpstart the MJ Foster Promise Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During a news conference on Thursday, June 2, Governor John Bel Edwards announced teachers and support staff would be getting a raise. Edwards said this is the fifth pay raise in seven budget cycles for K-12 teachers, and it’s the largest. He explained all certified K-12 personnel will receive a $1,500 raise, and other support workers will receive a $750 raise. Edwards said although this is a step in the right direction, there’s more work to be done.

