WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man they say tried to kidnap a boy near an Urban Outfitters in Georgetown on Tuesday. At approximately 2:32 p.m., the man police say is in his 20s engaged a boy in a conversation, then grabbed the victim and attempted to flee with him, police said. Family members of the victim gave chase. The suspect let the victim go then fled the scene.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO