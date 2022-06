STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire early Sunday morning in Graniteville left three civilians injured; one of them requiring treatment at a local hospital. FDNY crews responded around 2:20 a.m. to reports of smoke and flames on the second floor of the residential property at 444 Willow Road West, which according to one neighbor was occupied by two families; including at least one child.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO