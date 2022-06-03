ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen, Richard Karn reunite for 'Tool Time' inspired series on History Channel

By Julie Hinds, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Although it's been 23 years since "Home Improvement" went off the air, Tim Allen and Richard Karn still want to hang out together in a workshop like it's 1999.

The classic sitcom stars — who played Tim Taylor and Al Borland, hosts of the "Home Improvement" show-within-a-show "Tool Time" — are reuniting for a new History Channel series called "More Power" that starts June 29.

As the hosts, Allen, who spent many of his early years in metro Detroit (and set his ABC hit comedy in the Motor City region), and Karn will look at the history and evolution of what's described as "the coolest, most powerful, and iconic examples" of tools.

They'll also feature real-life operators of machines used as tools in everyday life and invite toolmakers to modify some familiar objects in what promises to be "mind-blowing" ways.

The duo will be joined by woodworking YouTube star April Wilkerson, who also co-hosted their previous History Channel series, the 2021 reality competition "Assembly Required." It tasked contestants with making do-it-yourself contraptions.

The setting for "More Power" will be Allen's own workshop. And if all of this has you doing Allen's trademark grunt of enthusiasm, you are the show's target demographic.

"Home Improvement," which ran from 1991 to 1999, was recently chosen by a Free Press readers vote as the top TV show set in Michigan.

Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at jhinds@freepress.com.

