Sioux City, IA

Meet the Candidates: Jim Carlin

By Mike Peterson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sioux City) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Our final segment in this latest series features the challenger for the U.S. Senate's Republican nomination, Jim Carlin. A Sioux City-area attorney, Carlin holds a bachelor's degree...

Radio Iowa

Trump endorses Reynolds, Hinson, Feenstra; restates Grassley endorsement

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three Iowa Republicans who are unopposed in Tuesday’s primary election. Trump endorsed Governor Kim Reynolds, Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion this weekend. On Sunday, Trump re-stated his endorsement of Senator Chuck Grassley, who has a primary opponent. Trump publicly endorsed Grassley at a rally in Des Moines in October.
IOWA STATE
Sundays With Mike: Primary preview

(Shenandoah) -- In most election years, Iowa's June primary takes a back seat to the November general election in terms of importance. In fact, it could be argued that Tuesday's primary vote is more important than this fall's election--especially on the local level. And, as the long and sometimes arduous primary campaign comes to a climax, KMA News is preparing to bring you the results Tuesday evening of some interesting local races.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
AMES, IA
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Two political newcomers vying for GOP nomination in Iowa House District 13

Two Northwest Iowans who have no previous experience in elected office are competing for the Republican nomination for House District 13. The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most of central and northern Woodbury County, southern and eastern Plymouth County and portions of western Cherokee County. Major cities within the district include Onawa, Mapleton, Kingsley, Remsen, Moville, Correctionville and Marcus.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election is just three days away

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are just three days away from the primary election in Iowa. County Auditor offices were open across the state today for in-person absentee voting. The Polk County Election office is closed tomorrow, but will be open for early voting on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
POLK COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Rep. Axne has earned Iowa’s most bipartisan house member ranking

I’m pleased to share that for the second year in a row I’ve been named the most bipartisan member of the Iowa congressional delegation by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. I was also named the 20th most bipartisan member of the...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa tax cuts likely to bring hard budget choices in future

New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge. Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year. The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers respond to Ames’ deadly shooting

Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation responded with grief and prayers after a shooting Thursday evening killed three people outside a Christian ministry gathering in Ames. Also this week, GOP lawmakers addressed the use of tax dollars for abortion and the infant formula shortage. In Ames on Thursday evening, Eden...
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

What's on the ballot for 2022 primaries in Iowa?

IOWA, USA — Primary elections in Iowa are Tuesday, June 7. Your polling location and district may have changed since the last time you voted, and ballots can be complicated. Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on June 7. Completed, mailed ballots must be in to election officers by 8 p.m.
bleedingheartland.com

It's different this time

Julie Gammack writes about a campaign event she co-hosted. She published a version of this piece on her Substack, Julie Gammack’s Potluck. I was in Carey’s Electronics shop in downtown Spencer on Thursday. As we concluded our business, the subject of kids, his kids, their health, and safety came up. I was curious to see where the conversation would go.
AMES, IA
nwestiowa.com

Grassley makes Primghar town hall stop

PRIMGHAR—About 20 people came to hear Iowa’s senior U.S. senator speak and take their questions during a town hall Tuesday, May 31, in the Primghar Community Building. Eighty-eight-year-old Chuck Grassley, who is running to be re-elected for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate in November, spent an hour answering questions on a range of policy questions.
PRIMGHAR, IA
Chariton Leader

Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE

