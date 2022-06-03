Meet the Candidates: Jim Carlin

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.

AMES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO