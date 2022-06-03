Meth sentence: Eleven years

Illinois State Police say they arrested a person on Friday connected with threats phoned into two correctional facilities. Both Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center received threats and investigators were able to identify the caller. That person has not yet been named by the police. Reports says that no...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man faces several charges after police say he endangered citizens in at least three cities. Taylorville Police says it started in Nokomis around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Nokomis Police told Taylorville Police they were pursuing a gray Chevrolet Impala in connection with a vehicle...
A Decatur man remained jailed Sunday on charges of desecration and theft after police say he was caught red-handed trying to steal a U.S. funeral flag that had been used to honor a veteran’s casket. The flag is one of dozens, donated by deceased veterans’ families, that are displayed...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”). Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Over two days of testimony, the government presented […]
A Springfield man has been sentenced to eleven years in prison in a meth case. 34-year-old Brock Purdy pleaded guilty in 2020 to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of “ice” methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Purdy and co-defendant Brendon Richardson conspired to distribute more than 200 grams of the drug in Menard and Mason Counties. They say the defendants acquired the drugs online, paying for them with cryptocurrency, as part of the plot. Richardson had earlier been sentenced to six years in prison in the case.
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville drug dealer has been found guilty after he was caught with nearly a pound of meth. Authorities started investigating Donald R. Felton, 37, in May 2019 after he went to St. Louis to obtain meth for redistribution in the Taylorville area. Officers watched Felton take his SUV to a rest area near Hamel, which is north of St. Louis, where he met with an unknown man and came back to Taylorville.
Several law enforcement agencies across Central Illinois were activated yesterday to an alert of a possible threat at two State Prisons. Illinois State Police officials say that at approximately 12:50PM, ISP District 9 Troopers along with local SWAT Teams, Taylorville Police, and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Taylorville Correctional Center after a threat was phoned in to the facility. ISP says there were no active incidents at the facility, and no one has been injured.
A 32-year-old Salem man was arrested by Salem Police on Friday for failure to appear on a Marion County pending felony domestic battery charge. Jerrad Simpson of North Pearl was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held on $20,000 bond. 35-year-old Mitchell Finley of Johnson Street...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a chase through Peoria streets Saturday. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, around 6:00 PM, officers heard shots fired near W. McClure. Witnesses say a blue vehicle was chasing and shooting at a black vehicle as they traveled at what the release refers to as ‘excessive speeds’ through the area. Officers found shell casings across several hundred yards, and multiple parked vehicles were hit by gunfire.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Bond has been set for a man charged in a deadly apartment shooting in Decatur. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of East Center. The victim was identified as Sadarius D. Givens, 20, of Decatur. The Macon...
A March For Our Lives Against Gun Violence Rally will be held Saturday from 11AM til noon, at the Lincoln Statue, Illinois State Capitol at Second Street and Capitol Avenue. March For Our Lives Rallies are being held across the United States on June 11th in response to the incidents of gun violence in our nation.
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police (CPD) announced that Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead Saturday morning. Police said the department was notified of a reported death of an adult male from a gunshot wound at approximately 9:35 a.m. Saturday. CPD Chief Geoff Jones confirmed just after 1 p.m....
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a house fire in Decatur Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Granite Rd. around 6:45 p.m. Smoke was showing from the attic and roof line of a home. Firefighters said fire was found in the attic area. No...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have died after a pair of shootings in Decatur early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened at 2:03 a.m. in an apartment building at 333 East Center Street. Officers arrived at that location for a report of multiple shots being fired and found two people had been shot. One […]
DECATUR — A Decatur driver slumped in a daze half in and half out of his pickup truck appeared surprised when he came to and realized the person waking him up was a state trooper, police report. Trooper Ronald Tisdale said in a sworn affidavit he had been called...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Decatur Police said at 4:20 a.m they department received a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of E. Condit. When officers arrived they found a 43 year-old man dead. The Macon...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – It should’ve ended like any other track meet, but teacher and coach Amber Johnson’s car was struck as she was leaving St. Teresa High School on April 29. The injuries left her in a coma for over a month. “It is hard to see this happen to Amber as she’s one […]
