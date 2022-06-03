Meth sentence: Eleven years

A Springfield man has been sentenced to eleven years in prison in a meth case. 34-year-old Brock Purdy pleaded guilty in 2020 to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of “ice” methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Purdy and co-defendant Brendon Richardson conspired to distribute more than 200 grams of the drug in Menard and Mason Counties. They say the defendants acquired the drugs online, paying for them with cryptocurrency, as part of the plot. Richardson had earlier been sentenced to six years in prison in the case.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO