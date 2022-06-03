ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Sophia Scott Unveils Debut EP ‘One Of These Days’

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
Breakout Nashville-based country artist Sophia Scott has released her debut EP today (June 3).

After racking up nearly 60 million streams, Scott, who originates from Boulder, Colorado, has given her many fans what they’ve been wanting: new record, One Of These Days, a six-track offering that showcases her knack for the poignant and emotional artistry.

Scott, who will perform on Spotify’s Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest on June 12, opens up on the EP to highlight topics like divorce, addiction, heartbreak and hope on the new work, turning trauma into music.

In April, Scott made her television debut with a performance on the popular daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Says Scott of the new EP, “This body of work is my heart. I am so proud of it and thrilled to finally share this piece of me. Putting my experiences into songs is my way to navigate things and has been the best form of therapy for me. I hope that my lyrics offer hope to those who can relate. I hope my songs empower you to also put on your favorite outfit and hit the dance floor.”

Opening with the track “Don’t Tempt Me,” Scott kicks off the new EP with a track all about a wild night out with friends. “Side Effects” is next. That track talks about seeing friends and family struggle with addiction. Next, “Leather Skirt,” aims to empower women of all generations. The titular “One Of These Days” is next, followed by “More Me,” which invites people to hit the dance floor. Finally, “Sweetheart” ends the work. That song reflects on first-time love.

Check out the full track list below.

TRACKLIST:

1. Don’t Tempt Me

2. Side Effects

3. Leather Skirt

4. One of These Days

5. More Me

6. Sweetheart

