‘Fairfax’ Season 2 Exclusive: Derica Rebounds With Retail Therapy After Rejection … Are You Feelin’ This Get Up?

We’re drawn to designer too…

Fans of ‘Fairfax’ are in for a special treat this Friday. The gang-gang is back for more fun in Season Two of this irreverent animated comedy following the misadventures of four middle schoolers looking to earn their place in the culture.

If you’ve never watched before, ‘Fairfax’ is a modern look at the timeless struggle to fit in and stand out, hold on to your ride-or-die crew, and kiss your first crush – who may or may not be A.I.

Speaking of crushes, we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Season 2 where Derica, voiced by Kiersey Clemons , visits an outdoor market in search of a new look to reinvent herself after getting rejected by her crush. She stops by a vintage clothing store and asks the sales advisor (voiced by Yvette Nicole Brown) for assistance.

Derica is excited to discover a white fringe jacket that entices her and upgrades her current style.

Check out the clip below:

We have a feeling Derica is going to regret not accepting that shopping bag. What do you think about the new look though? Is this the upgrade you were hoping for?

Listen, we’re right there with you D. Retail therapy is our go-to after a rough – ANYTHING. Keeping on budget is the key though.

‘Fairfax’ is created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. Additional executive producers include Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business (@midnight); Peter A. Knight (Bojack Horseman); and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse (Big Mouth). The artist Somehoodlum, who designed the characters for the series, serves as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.

New episodes of ‘Fairfax’ land on Prime Video next Friday, June 10th. Will you be watching?