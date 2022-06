NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are holding a news conference to address recent illegal stunt driving incidents around the city. The press conference comes after several videos were widely circulated on social media Sun., June 5. In the videos, drivers are seen burning out, spinning cars in donuts, driving at high rates of speed, and performing other maneuvers at different intersections across the city. Crowds of people watching the stunts blocked traffic at Downman Road and Chef Mentuer Highway, as well as St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO