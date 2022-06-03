Madeline Edwards Reveals Track Listing For Self-Titled Debut EP

Country newcomer Madeline Edwards is announcing the release of her self-titled debut EP, set for June 24. Edwards is also revealing the track list for her debut project exclusively with American Songwriter (See full track list below).

“This EP has been in the works for over two years,” says Edwards. “The influences that helped shape the sound of it have been in the works for even longer. I’m excited for everyone to hear the beginning of a new chapter in this musical journey.”

To celebrate the EP, Edwards, who flawlessly blends jazz, soul, gospel, and country music on the new offering, is sharing a brand new track “Hold Your Horses”—written by Edwards, Klare Essad, and Joy Hanna—a follow-up to previously released tracks “Port City,” and “The Road.”

“The most badass song I’ve ever recorded drops this Friday…,” Edwards shared on Instagram.

In addition, Edwards will play a full-band show at Nashville’s The Basement, at 7 p.m. on the night of the EP release (June 24). Pre-save the EP HERE.

Edwards is currently on tour as an opening act for Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show Tour.

Check out the track listing for Edwards’ forthcoming EP (below):

Madeline Edwards EP Tracklisting

1. “Hold My Horses” (Madeline Edwards, Klare Essad, Joy Hanna)

Produced by Josh Moore

2. “Heart You Can’t Break” (Madeline Edwards, Ryan Tyndell, Wyatt Durrette)

Produced by Ryan Tyndell & Oscar Charles

3. “Why I’m Calling” (Madeline Edwards, Trannie Anderson, Seth Mosley)

Produced by Josh Moore

4. “Port City” (Madeline Edwards, Court Clement, Josh Moore)

Produced by Josh Moore

5. “The Road” (Madeline Edwards, Josh Moore, Joy Hanna)

Produced by Josh Moore