ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Madeline Edwards Reveals Track Listing For Self-Titled Debut EP

By Lisa Konicki
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Country newcomer Madeline Edwards is announcing the release of her self-titled debut EP, set for June 24. Edwards is also revealing the track list for her debut project exclusively with American Songwriter (See full track list below).

“This EP has been in the works for over two years,” says Edwards. “The influences that helped shape the sound of it have been in the works for even longer. I’m excited for everyone to hear the beginning of a new chapter in this musical journey.”

To celebrate the EP, Edwards, who flawlessly blends jazz, soul, gospel, and country music on the new offering, is sharing a brand new track “Hold Your Horses”—written by Edwards, Klare Essad, and Joy Hanna—a follow-up to previously released tracks “Port City,” and “The Road.”

“The most badass song I’ve ever recorded drops this Friday…,” Edwards shared on Instagram.

In addition, Edwards will play a full-band show at Nashville’s The Basement, at 7 p.m. on the night of the EP release (June 24). Pre-save the EP HERE.

Edwards is currently on tour as an opening act for Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show Tour.

Check out the track listing for Edwards’ forthcoming EP (below):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x92fi_0fzROWO000

Madeline Edwards EP Tracklisting

1. “Hold My Horses” (Madeline Edwards, Klare Essad, Joy Hanna)

Produced by Josh Moore

2. “Heart You Can’t Break” (Madeline Edwards, Ryan Tyndell, Wyatt Durrette)

Produced by Ryan Tyndell & Oscar Charles

3. “Why I’m Calling” (Madeline Edwards, Trannie Anderson, Seth Mosley)

Produced by Josh Moore

4. “Port City” (Madeline Edwards, Court Clement, Josh Moore)

Produced by Josh Moore

5. “The Road” (Madeline Edwards, Josh Moore, Joy Hanna)

Produced by Josh Moore

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Digital Cover Story: Train Spins Solid Songs Through Ninth Album ‘AM Gold’

Pat Monahan has his own music litmus test: family. “I always start with my family—and obviously my managers and the band to see if they love it. I do need validation, but I’ve already gotten it from the people that are close to me, and now we get to see if anybody else cares.” Another indicator if the music is working is love, and one quote sent to Monahan by his manager said it all: “If you make movies for the box office, you’re dead.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Writer’s Block: With Six Songs Simultaneously on the Charts, Ben Johnson Talks Songwriting and Feeling Blessed

With six songs in the Top 20 simultaneously, Ben Johnson is feeling very blessed. The Mississippi native has written for artists such as Charlie Puth, Lee Brice, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, and Justin Timberlake to name a few. Those six songs in the Top 20 include “Beers On Me” by Dierks Bentley Ft. Hardy & Breland, “Holy Water” by Michael Ray, “Give Heaven Some Hell” by Hardy, “New Truck” by Dylan Scott, “Best Thing Since Backroads” by Jake Owen, “Take My Name” by Parmalee and “11 Beers” by The Recklaws feat Jake Owen.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
American Songwriter

6 of the Best P!nk Duets from Steven Tyler to Chris Stapleton

When we think Pink, we think of a husky voice spouting from a punk-rock looking—excuse our French—badass. She’s a pop artist by definition, but Pink or P!nk or Alecia Moore (the singer’s legal name) has come to champion much more. Pink’s legacy is one of boundary-pushing and norm questioning ever since her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, in 2000. And seven studio albums later, she’s become a role model for girls, women, boys, men, and all other persons by showing us that beauty has more than one definition.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Mosley
Person
Joy Hanna
Person
Chris Stapleton
American Songwriter

8 Great Tom Petty Covers

Throughout the years, dozens of artists honored Petty with their own renditions of his and The Heartbreakers’ classics. After Petty’s untimely death at the age of 66 in 2017, after finishing the 40th-anniversary Heartbreakers tour, more artists came out to pay homage to the legendary singer/songwriter in concert, adding to the already growing collection of Petty covers released over the years.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Titled#Horse#Port City
American Songwriter

5 Songs Written in Five Minutes

Songwriting can be a long and laborious process. Other times, the perfect song comes in a burst of inspiration, and within mere minutes. Lorde wrote her 2013 mega-hit “Royals” in a half-hour, while Elton John penned his 1970 hit “Your Song” with Bernie Taupin in 20 minutes, and Lady Gaga wrote three of her biggest hits (individually)—“Just Dance,” “Poker Face” and “Born This Way”—in just 10 minutes. Working at a different speed, there are a number of other artists who even nailed a song in a fraction of those times.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison

George Harrison was often labeled “the quiet Beatle” in the heyday of the British quartet’s career. Perhaps this nickname came about because of Harrison’s role as lead guitarist or the backseat he took in interviews with the press. Regardless of Harrison’s perceived quietness, the late Beatle had a lot to say in song. And after The Beatles broke up in 1970, Harrison dropped his first solo single, “My Sweet Lord” just seven months later.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Look Behind the Famous ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover by The Beatles

First things first. The photograph emblazoned on The Beatles‘ Abbey Road album cover was indeed taken on a street named Abbey Road. It was that picture that dressed up The Beatles’ 11th studio album (1969), which was designed in the Side 1, Side 2 style with a total of 11 tracks. Abbey Road, along with its album cover, would eventually become known as one of the greatest records of all time. But what of its culturally iconic photograph? What is the story behind the immortalized snapshot of the four Beatles?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind Kate Bush’s 1985 Classic “Running Up That Hill”

Though Kate Bush had already topped the U.K. charts in 1978 with her Charlotte Bronte-roused saga “Wuthering Heights,” she still didn’t reach the U.S. airwaves. Upon releasing her fifth album Hounds of Love in 1985, the first single “Running Up That Hill” quickly became her highest-charting hit since “Wuthering Heights” and peaked at No. 13 in the U.S. on the Billboard Dance Club chart.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson Covers Alanis Morissette, Ray Charles, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Alanis Morissette is known for many things, from her early appearances on Nickelodeon television shows to her infamous album, Jagged Little Pill. But it’s possible that only the hardcore fans know about her incredible song, “Uninvited.” Well, it would seem that Kelly Clarkson is one of those very keen-eyed, close-listening fans, as Clarkson covered Morissette’s lesser-known hit during the past week via her popular running “Kellyoke” series.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Ringo Starr Awarded Honorary Degree From Berklee College of Music

Ringo Starr joined the class of ’22 at Berklee College of Music on Thursday (June 2) to be awarded an honorary degree. The university first announced that the Beatles drummer would receive his doctorate in music at the commencement ceremonies in May, but Starr was unable to attend. Instead, he addressed the graduating class via a pre-recorded video.
COLLEGES
American Songwriter

Moby Launches a New Record Label—“The Goal is … to Make Music That is Emotional, Atmospheric, and Potentially Beautiful”

Legendary electronic artist Moby has launched a new record label: always centered at night. “The goal for always centered at night is to do something uncompromising,” said the musician. “To make music that is emotional, atmospheric, and potentially beautiful. And what better use of this weird privilege I have than trying to foster creative expression that has uncompromising integrity?”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy