BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 52-year-old man from Cotton Valley is behind bars after allegedly purposely causing a wreck that left another person injured. Louisiana State Police officials say on Sunday, June 5 around 9 a.m., troopers arrested Earl Lewis IV, 52, of Cotton Valley. He was wanted on a fugitive warrant for a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Troopers say the investigation started back on May 5, when they responded to a a wreck on I-20 near Highway 9 in Bienville Parish.

COTTON VALLEY, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO