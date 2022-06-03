Kid Rock Net Worth: From”Bawitdaba” to ‘Bad Reputation’

The Romeo, Michigan-born songwriter and performer known as Kid Rock (born Robert James Ritchie) rose to fame in the late 1990s with his hit album, Devil Without A Cause, which blended rock, country, and rap and offered a ton of bravado.

Since then, Rock, who had previously earned attention in his home state with three prior record releases, has been something of a household name with hit songs like “Bawitdaba” and “American Bad Ass.”

Let’s examine why.

My Name Is… “KIIIIIIDDDD ROCCKKKK!”

Today, the now-51-year-old musician has released a dozen records, including his latest LP, Bad Reputation, which has itself cemented his status as an anti-liberal rocker who criticizes everything from people he perceives to be “snowflakes” to President Joe Biden.

The artist has been nominated for many awards, including several Grammys, and has made major appearances on Fox News. Former President Trump even solicited him for advice with North Korea, Rock has said.

And what all that means, is Rock has become quite wealthy over the years, from bridging rock and rap to spewing opinions about COVID-19 and vaccination mandates. Here, we will investigate exactly what the artist is reportedly worth.

Money, Money, Money

Today, the Michigan-born rock is worth upwards of $150 million.

That’s a staggering number for the man who started out an unknown musician, releasing rap-rock albums in the early 1990s, including his first album, the title of which points to the idea of poverty, Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast. But thanks to his hard work and business savvy, the man was ubiquitous on outlets like MTV, earning him notoriety beyond belief. Heck, he even married actress-model Pamela Anderson, who he met at a VH1 tribute to Aretha Franklin in 2001.

Before he was Kid Rock, he taught himself how to play music and DJ. Later, he became known as one of the best rappers in the Detroit area (along with others like the fantastically talented Eminem). And he toured with big names like Ice Cube and Too Short before signing to Jive Time Records.

Then came his big break. Devil Without A Cause sold some 15 million copies and put Kid Rock on the map from the city to the suburbs throughout the United States, and beyond. Rock’s seventh album, Rock N Roll Jesus, hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Rock, who tours often, has gone on to release many more records, which have continually contributed to his wealth.

Politics

A few years ago, Rock seemed to be contemplating a run for Senate. But in 2017, he claimed that wasn’t actually the case and it was more of a joke. Who knows the reality of it, exactly. But Rock, who identifies as a Republican, remains entrenched in political realms, having recently appeared on the Tucker Carlson show saying, among other things, “fuck” Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Charity

Rock has become involved in various charity outfits over his career, including starting the Kid Rock Foundation, which raises money for charities and helps to provide outreach programs for United States soldiers overseas. He performed during the Hurricane Katrina benefit and has toured for the U.S.O.

Real Estate

Rock has paid upwards of $11.6 million for a home in Malibu, California, which he listed for sale later in 2013 for $13.5 million. He sold it for $9.5 million in 2017, however. He also recently listed a Detroit-area equestrian farm for $2.2 million in August of 2020 and owns a lakefront mansion in a suburb of Detroit. Rock owns a 70-acre property near Nashville, as well, along with an oceanfront home in Jupiter, Florida, which he bought for $3.2 million.