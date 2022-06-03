ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo, MI

Kid Rock Net Worth: From”Bawitdaba” to ‘Bad Reputation’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ia8Up_0fzROGVc00

The Romeo, Michigan-born songwriter and performer known as Kid Rock (born Robert James Ritchie) rose to fame in the late 1990s with his hit album, Devil Without A Cause, which blended rock, country, and rap and offered a ton of bravado.

Since then, Rock, who had previously earned attention in his home state with three prior record releases, has been something of a household name with hit songs like “Bawitdaba” and “American Bad Ass.”

Let’s examine why.

My Name Is… “KIIIIIIDDDD ROCCKKKK!”

Today, the now-51-year-old musician has released a dozen records, including his latest LP, Bad Reputation, which has itself cemented his status as an anti-liberal rocker who criticizes everything from people he perceives to be “snowflakes” to President Joe Biden.

The artist has been nominated for many awards, including several Grammys, and has made major appearances on Fox News. Former President Trump even solicited him for advice with North Korea, Rock has said.

And what all that means, is Rock has become quite wealthy over the years, from bridging rock and rap to spewing opinions about COVID-19 and vaccination mandates. Here, we will investigate exactly what the artist is reportedly worth.

Money, Money, Money

Today, the Michigan-born rock is worth upwards of $150 million.

That’s a staggering number for the man who started out an unknown musician, releasing rap-rock albums in the early 1990s, including his first album, the title of which points to the idea of poverty, Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast. But thanks to his hard work and business savvy, the man was ubiquitous on outlets like MTV, earning him notoriety beyond belief. Heck, he even married actress-model Pamela Anderson, who he met at a VH1 tribute to Aretha Franklin in 2001.

Before he was Kid Rock, he taught himself how to play music and DJ. Later, he became known as one of the best rappers in the Detroit area (along with others like the fantastically talented Eminem). And he toured with big names like Ice Cube and Too Short before signing to Jive Time Records.

Then came his big break. Devil Without A Cause sold some 15 million copies and put Kid Rock on the map from the city to the suburbs throughout the United States, and beyond. Rock’s seventh album, Rock N Roll Jesus, hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Rock, who tours often, has gone on to release many more records, which have continually contributed to his wealth.

Politics

A few years ago, Rock seemed to be contemplating a run for Senate. But in 2017, he claimed that wasn’t actually the case and it was more of a joke. Who knows the reality of it, exactly. But Rock, who identifies as a Republican, remains entrenched in political realms, having recently appeared on the Tucker Carlson show saying, among other things, “fuck” Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Charity

Rock has become involved in various charity outfits over his career, including starting the Kid Rock Foundation, which raises money for charities and helps to provide outreach programs for United States soldiers overseas. He performed during the Hurricane Katrina benefit and has toured for the U.S.O.

Real Estate

Rock has paid upwards of $11.6 million for a home in Malibu, California, which he listed for sale later in 2013 for $13.5 million. He sold it for $9.5 million in 2017, however. He also recently listed a Detroit-area equestrian farm for $2.2 million in August of 2020 and owns a lakefront mansion in a suburb of Detroit. Rock owns a 70-acre property near Nashville, as well, along with an oceanfront home in Jupiter, Florida, which he bought for $3.2 million.

Comments / 45

Related
American Songwriter

Kid Rock Refuses to Apologize to Oprah Winfrey After Explicit Rant

In 2019 at a Nashville concert, Kid Rock went on a drunken rant declaring “fuck Oprah Winfrey and fuck Joy Behar” while on stage. Now, three years later in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on his Originals show, Kid Rock gave Carlson a tour of his Nashville Ranch. He also sat down with Carlson to discuss the event in which he said, “I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and fuckin’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] fuck Oprah…”
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Guns N’ Roses Debut AC/DC Cover During Portugal Show

Axl Rose may no longer be filling in for AC/DC, but the Guns N' Roses frontman still had some "DC" left in his system as the band hit the stage in Lisbon, Portugal Saturday night (June 4). That's because the band gave the crowd the live debut of their AC/DC cover, "Walk All Over You."
ROCK MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye Is Pushing For An Engagement To ‘Perfect’ Girlfriend Natasha Bassett

Perhaps the third time’s a charm for billionaire, Elon Musk, 50! On Sunday, May 29, the Tesla CEO — who has been married and divorced twice — was photographed on a romantic getaway in St. Tropez with his Australian actress girlfriend, Natasha Bassett, 29. Apparently, it was a Musk-filled week for Natasha, as the billionaire and his lady love were seen having lunch together just days after Natasha was in Cannes with Elon’s mom, Maye Musk, 74. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Natasha invited Maye as her guest to the premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic, Elvis, in which Natasha has a starring role.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
City
Romeo, MI
City
Nashville, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
The Guardian

Legendary hit-maker Linda Perry: ‘Singers have to earn my songs. I don’t just give them out’

‘I have over 100 hats,” says Linda Perry, who is today wearing a fetching western number with a bandana skimming her cheek tattoos in the style of Captain Jack Sparrow. “I don’t really like hair. I had dreads for a long time, then a mohawk. Now I’m just like, ‘Fuck it. I’m not even gonna attempt to have a hairstyle. This is my hairstyle.’”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Aretha Franklin
Loudwire

Mom Accidentally Buys Tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers Bagpipe Tribute Band

In 2022, here's a reminder that you really want to pay close attention to what you're purchasing. Earlier this year, we shared a story about a fan who was upset after mistakenly purchasing tickets to see the Red Not Chili Peppers, a Chili Peppers tribute band, and now there's also a second instance of a mistaken Red Hot Chili Peppers ticket purchase but with a different act providing something decidedly different.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Kid Rock Net Worth#Bad Reputation#Fox News
American Songwriter

Previously Unheard Queen Song With Freddie Mercury to be Released

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen recently announced a never before heard song featuring Freddie Mercury. In an interview on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show, Taylor revealed “[w]e did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery. It’s from ‘The Miracle’ sessions and I think it’s going to be out in September.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Mary Gauthier Shares Songs of Hope and Happenstance

Mary Gauthier/Dark Enough to See the Stars/Thirty Tigers. Eight albums on, Mary Gauthier is known for her astute ability to share sentiments common to all, even when those truths may be difficult to discern. She’s never shrunk from that responsibility as it applies to probing the depth of her soul in order to uncover those sentiments that may well resonate with others as well. Her last album, the highly lauded Rifles & Rosary Beads, found her collaborating with American military veterans and their spouses in an effort to help them voice the trials and tribulations they suffered following their years of active service. So too, her book, Saved By A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting, found her vetting her own backstory, including her encounter with addiction, as she spoke of her own journey, one that resulted in her becoming the acclaimed singer and songwriter she is today.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Dark Smith Finds Freedom with “Feel Nothing”

Change is the only constant. This idea is true in life, in art, and especially in the music and career of the Seattle-born band Dark Smith. The group, which is slated to perform at Seattle Pride at Volunteer on June 4th, recorded some new music right when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. They had to adapt. Now, though, the songs are poised to be unleashed into the world and American Songwriter is premiering “Feel Nothing” today.
SEATTLE, WA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy