ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fantastic Negrito Looks to the Past for a Path Forward

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY8OJ_0fzROEkA00

Xavier Amin Dphrepaulez, who is better known as the Bay Area rocker Fantastic Negrito, may never make another record. At least, that’s what the musician says now, as his latest LP and accompanying visual album, White Jesus, Black Problems, are unleashed into the world today (June 3). For Dphrepaulez, who is constantly on the hunt for new inspiration to create and create more, he thinks he may never have quite the internal push as he did for his latest work: finding out he is the descendant of a white Scottish indentured servant who fell in love and had children with a Black slave nearly 300 years ago.

Dphrepaulez learned about their story, first, through a random DM and some subsequent heavy research. Filled with the fire of discovery, he began writing his new work and the powerful project is now set for the light of day.

“For the first time in my life,” Dphrepaulez, “I understood who I was.”

Dphrepaulez first began to play music around 17 years old. For many, that’s late in life to pick up the love. But he says music found him. One of 14 brothers and sisters, Dphrepaulez never got a ton of attention as a young person (understandably so), so when he first got on stage in his teens, he liked the adulation associated with entertainment.

“I fell in love with that aspect of it, at first,” he says. Not long after, Dphrepaulez found himself on the campus of the University of California Berkley, which had a series of practice rooms with pianos. Always one able to sport facial hair (for him, it was lush sideburns), Dphrepaulez walked into the music building under the guise that he was a student. It was there, that the eventual multi-time Grammy Award-winner first began to play.

“There would be kids playing all around you,” he says. “I picked up on what I was hearing and started playing it. I think they should name those rooms after me now. They really should. People were getting shot up where I was born, there was a lot of drug dealing. And I found the piano room—it’s a beautiful story. I found beauty in the middle of a nightmare.”

Today, with the story of his ancestors in his mind, Dphrepaulez talks about coming from a “long line of people that had to face major obstacles.” That has, whether he’s known it or not, always given him strength. At one point in his music career, Dphrepaulez had a major record deal. But that fell apart. Later, he survived a near-fatal car crash. Yet, he’s since persevered. And done so with flying colors. He’s won multiple Grammy Awards along with the coveted NPR Tiny Desk Concert competition.

“As an African-American,” he says, “you’re coming from a legacy of people that came over here that way that they did. There’s a lot of that in you. [The idea that] we’re going to get through it and we’re going to be better. I stand on their shoulders.”

For Dphrepaulez, though, success isn’t necessarily about trophies. While he remains very grateful for the accolades and he’s celebrated earning them, he doesn’t keep the Grammy Awards perched high on display on the shelf. He says there’s still the spirit of a punk rocker inside and he wants to “raise hell.” Today, he cares about family, about learning, about keeping the fire inside going. He cares about inspiration and dutiful work.

“Why do people travel thousands of miles to see the pyramids?” he asks. “Because we’re looking at someone’s inspiration.”

In terms of his new album, Dphrepaulez says it all started with the famed bassist and frontman Sting. As Dphrepaulez was contemplating the beginning stages of his new album in 2019, he began reaching out to musicians who really meant something to him, from Sting to David Byrne to Taj Mahal. And as the record got going, the first song he made was with Sting. Then the pandemic hit and everything was put on hold in early 2020. (He still has the song with Sting, waiting for the right time to release it.) With the world in flux, Dphrepaulez went back to his farm in Oakland to contemplate the next steps. He eventually decided to fly to Atlanta after placing a song he did with the rapper E-40 in a television series. There, still, amidst the pandemic, he was quarantined in an Atlanta hotel. He had a lot of time on his hands and began reading social media messages he’d never gotten to prior. That’s when one changed his life.

“I read one that was one year old,” he says. “It said, Hey I’m your cousin. Your last name, I know where it comes from.”

Dphrepaulez did some research and figured out the message writer was correct about everything he’d said. Dphrepaulez’s father was born in 1905 and was 33 years older than his mother. Given the age difference, she believed all her elder husband had said. But he wasn’t telling her the full truth. “He had misrepresented himself to my mother,” Dphrepaulez says. Somehow, the title of the new LP popped into his head: White Jesus, Black Problems. Dphrepaulez kept researching. He found out he had “free negro blood” in his veins, which caused in him a “very strange feeling.” He felt guilty, for some reason. He discovered generations of free Blacks in his family, photographs of them from hundreds of years ago wearing well-to-do clothes, which is quite rare. He followed the records all the way back to the mid-1700s and found out about his white ancestor, the Scottish indentured servant. He called one of his brothers, and they talked.

“This interracial couple in the 1700s challenged the artifice of white supremacy,” Dphrepaulez says. “That is the most punk rock shit ever.”

All of a sudden he realized where his rule-breaking side came from, his bending of genres. He knew where he’d come from, which is a stroke of luck that many Black Americans are not afforded thanks to the ugliness of slavery, which stripped many Blacks of their names and lineages.

“That was probably the most powerful thing ever that I could come across,” he says. “I’m probably done making records now. This is it for me!”

Though, in reality, that’s not the case. Dphrepaulez says he’s working on an acoustic album that he may call, Black Jesus, White Problems. But even more than that, the benefit of the major discovery has allowed him to shift the way he thinks about the construction of race. It sees more clearly how society gets hung up on it, and how people allow themselves to be victimized or villainized. And he’s done with that, he says.

“I’m tired of that,” he says. “I’m not willing to be a victim. I don’t need villains.”

Dphrepaulez says he always wants to make music that makes people think. Well, he’s certainly done it with his latest standout work, which began with him writing 50 songs and pairing them down to 13 (serendipitous numbers making one think of 50 U.S. states and 13 original colonies). Not only will the new work challenge and enrich listeners and viewers but it’s also helped Dphrepaulez understand himself better, and made him think about his own identity. In the end, it taught him that any goal could be accomplished. If his ancestors could meet, fall in love, sustain a relationship, and have mixed children together, in a time when all of that was illegal, then no one has an excuse. Today, when everyone feels entrenched in their own dogma, there is actually room to engage.

“They pulled off a miracle,” he says of his ancestors.

And music can do the same. Especially the kind of music that he’s made with White Jesus, Black Problems, which itself is an ode to his family, each note, line, riff, and lyric meant to serve their story first, and foremost.

“I love that it transcends languages, cultures, and all the false constructs,” says Dphrepaulez. “I love that it reaches all of us no matter who we are.”

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Review: Mary Gauthier Shares Songs of Hope and Happenstance

Mary Gauthier/Dark Enough to See the Stars/Thirty Tigers. Eight albums on, Mary Gauthier is known for her astute ability to share sentiments common to all, even when those truths may be difficult to discern. She’s never shrunk from that responsibility as it applies to probing the depth of her soul in order to uncover those sentiments that may well resonate with others as well. Her last album, the highly lauded Rifles & Rosary Beads, found her collaborating with American military veterans and their spouses in an effort to help them voice the trials and tribulations they suffered following their years of active service. So too, her book, Saved By A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting, found her vetting her own backstory, including her encounter with addiction, as she spoke of her own journey, one that resulted in her becoming the acclaimed singer and songwriter she is today.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Digital Cover Story: Train Spins Solid Songs Through Ninth Album ‘AM Gold’

Pat Monahan has his own music litmus test: family. “I always start with my family—and obviously my managers and the band to see if they love it. I do need validation, but I’ve already gotten it from the people that are close to me, and now we get to see if anybody else cares.” Another indicator if the music is working is love, and one quote sent to Monahan by his manager said it all: “If you make movies for the box office, you’re dead.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Moby Launches a New Record Label—“The Goal is … to Make Music That is Emotional, Atmospheric, and Potentially Beautiful”

Legendary electronic artist Moby has launched a new record label: always centered at night. “The goal for always centered at night is to do something uncompromising,” said the musician. “To make music that is emotional, atmospheric, and potentially beautiful. And what better use of this weird privilege I have than trying to foster creative expression that has uncompromising integrity?”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Dark Smith Finds Freedom with “Feel Nothing”

Change is the only constant. This idea is true in life, in art, and especially in the music and career of the Seattle-born band Dark Smith. The group, which is slated to perform at Seattle Pride at Volunteer on June 4th, recorded some new music right when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. They had to adapt. Now, though, the songs are poised to be unleashed into the world and American Songwriter is premiering “Feel Nothing” today.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Fantastic Negrito
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Jonah Tolchin Rocks Out on New Single “Aliens”

One never knows the combination of ingredients that will create a great song or songwriter. But for Jonah Tolchin, it was a special batch of building blocks. When it comes to his musical work, the inputs and outputs often evolve, and change. But the one thing that remains constant is “my love and appreciation for the blues as an art form,” he says.
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Flag Day’ on Amazon Prime, in Which Sean Penn Directs Himself and Daughter Dylan Penn in a Literary BOATS Drama

Now on Amazon Prime Video, Flag Day is a true family affair: Sean Penn directs himself and his offspring in this BOATS (Based On A True Story) drama; he plays a serial con artist and lousy father for his kids, portrayed by Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn. Based on journalist Jennifer Vogel’s memoir The Flim-Flam Man, the story is told from the perspective of the Dylan character as she deals with her long-fraught relationship with her father. Previous to Flag Day’s late-2021 theatrical release and an extended cameo in Licorice Pizza, Sean had been somewhat quiet professionally, last seen in...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Leonard Cohen ‘Hallelujah’ Anthology Released

A new career-spanning Leonard Cohen anthology, Hallelujah & Songs from His Albums, has been released, featuring 17 of Cohen’s classics, including “I’m Your Man,” “Suzanne,” “In My Secret Life,” “Bird on a Wire,” and more, in addition to a previously unreleased live performance of “Hallelujah” from the 2008 Glastonbury Festival.
MUSIC
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Girl Meeting Horse for the First Time Has Us Crying Happy Tears

A very special ranch has put us in our feels today. So grab your tissues and get ready! The Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch provides hands-on experiences with horses to those who have severe physical disabilities and veterans who have suffered a service-related injury or have PTSD. This type of therapy is known as EAT, or equine-assisted therapy.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Play Music#White Supremacy#Pianos#Black Problems#Scottish
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: “Harder Than the Truth” by The Civilians

Well, that’s the hope anyway. For the Seattle, Washington-based rock band The Civilians that is most certainly the case. The group, a quintet of guys who’ve been around the block, writes music from the perspective of been there before. They’re not wide-eyed. Not young and fool-hardy. Rather, they’re experienced and thoughtful. They’ve seen a few things in their years.
SEATTLE, WA
American Songwriter

Hyperpop: An Inherently Queer Genre

To celebrate Pride Month, we are looking at the top genres that the LGBTQ+ community has influenced, one of which is hyperpop. Many associate the queer community with the bright sounds of disco, the boppy beat of house, or even the growing folk genre because of queer interest in artists like Hozier and Phoebe Bridgers. Yet, the queer community not only influences genres but creates them too. Today, members of the queer community have exploded into fame from the fairly new subgenre known as hyperpop.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 18 Best Kristin Chenoweth Quotes

Is there anyone more delightful than Kristin Chenoweth?. The star of stage, screen, and studio is a talent for the ages. She’s recently released a new Christmas album, worked with the blues artist Keb’ Mo’, and dazzled with The Muppets. All in a day’s work for the versatile, beloved artist.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

5 LGBTQ+ Artists You Should Be Listening To

The unique experiences of LGBTQ+ artists have long translated into powerful, moving artistry. From Elton John to Sam Smith, musicians that identify as queer have navigated being mainstream music icons and holding the torch for LGBTQ+ activism. To kick off this year’s Pride Month, we’re celebrating just a few of...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Sophia Scott Unveils Debut EP ‘One Of These Days’

Breakout Nashville-based country artist Sophia Scott has released her debut EP today (June 3). After racking up nearly 60 million streams, Scott, who originates from Boulder, Colorado, has given her many fans what they’ve been wanting: new record, One Of These Days, a six-track offering that showcases her knack for the poignant and emotional artistry.
BOULDER, CO
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Wake Me Up When September Ends” by Green Day

In 2004, Green Day released its eighth studio album American Idiot. The sweeping concept album follows the “Jesus of Suburbia”—a lower-middle-class anti-hero, expressing the dissent of a generation disillusioned by a period of tumultuous events such as 9/11 and the Iraq War. Each song acts as a chapter in the main character becoming a steward for a new wave of anti-establishment punks.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy