Cleveland, OH

How did your suburb rate? Cleveland Magazine's Top 20 list is revealed

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cleveland Magazine has released its annual Top 20...

fox8.com

Cleveland.com

Best steakhouses in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Regardless of how fancy or down-to-earth you want to be, a nice steak dinner is a great way to celebrate any occasion. Whether it’s a romantic date night, celebrating a graduation or birthday, or just needing to satisfy a carnivorous craving -- steak is the perfect meal. And since you are likely not willing to leave what is almost always an expensive meal to chance, we checked with our partner Stacker and compiled a list of eight Cleveland steak houses to help you indulge in a decadent sirloin or a juicy rib eye.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

Cleveland Magazine's annual Best Suburbs issue, the most anticipated publication among those who haven't stepped foot in a grocery store since March 2020, is now out. The yearly rankings — based on safety, housing and schools — and general celebration of the sprawl that from 1994 to 2017 sucked $2.4 billion in residential tax base from Cleveland, $4.8 billion from 18 inner-ring suburbs, and $4.4 billion from Cuyahoga County (essentially the editorial version of a NOACA application to add six more lanes to I-271 and nine more highway exits in far-flung outposts newly deforested and paved) are, despite their faults, useful in some ways.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Forest City Shuffleboard

Forest City Shuffleboard is celebrating 5 years in business and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visited the popular Ohio City business to find out what's new. https://forestcityshuffle.com/
OHIO CITY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Enter to Win Wine Country Getaway

Enter to win an overnight getaway in Ohio’s Wine Country, courtesy of the Ashtabula County Visitor’s Bureau! Subject to weekday availability. Winner will be selected on 6/30/22. Fill out the form below to enter for your chance to win or click HERE!
earnthenecklace.com

AJ Colby Leaves WJW Fox 8: Where Is the Cleveland Meteorologist Going?

Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
CLEVELAND, OH
freshwatercleveland.com

#StreetsofCLE: Snapshot on East 55th Street

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has traveled the streets of Cleveland for the past decade—shooting for FreshWater and keeping his eyes peeled and camera ready at a high speed shutter for interesting people and places along the way. In this series, #StreetsofCLE compiles some frozen moments that capture everyday...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The Shops at Countryside Antiques closing after nearly 45 years in business: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

The Shops at Countryside Antiques, 36290 Detroit Road, is going out with a bang after nearly 45 years of offering antiques and other local wares. “We’ve been involved with managing the space for the last five years,” said Marty Sinkewich. “Our lease runs out at the end of June. It actually all came together as the property owners, University Hospitals, recently accepted an offer for the property. The new ownership has other plans for the property. I do not know who they are, or what those plans are.”
AVON, OH
WKYC

Black bear spotted in yard of Lake County house

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A resident in Lake County got an unexpected visit this weekend when a black bear turned up on the footage of her home security system. The video, which you can see in the player above, was provided to us by Molly West. It comes less than a week after the Lake County Sheriff's Office warned of black bears in the area after they were initially spotted on Lockwood Ridge in Concord Township.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Parks District to shepherd future of Trump/Brown farm property next to Medina Hospital

MEDINA, Ohio -- For many years, people driving by the red brick Victorian-era house and property at 4092 Medina Road admired the home and the 17 acres of pasture surrounding it. A special treat for travelers along Ohio 18 was the opportunity to see the small herd of sheep that grazed in the fields between the house and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Helen Forbes Fields named president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After an extensive search, YWCA Greater Cleveland has announced that Helen Forbes Fields has been named as the organization's next president and CEO. Forbes Fields currently serves as executive vice president and general counsel for United Way of Greater Cleveland, a position she has held for over five years. Forbes Fields will assume her new role in July, while interim CEO Teresa Sanders will resume her position as YWCA Greater Cleveland's chief program officer.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Ford announces $1.5 billion investment in Lorain County

AVON LAKE – The Ford Motor Company, along with Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio, announced Thursday that Ford is investing $1.5 billion into the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake to assemble an all-new commercial electric vehicle. This investment is expected to create 1,800...
AVON LAKE, OH

