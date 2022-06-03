ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas high school softball playoffs: 2022 UIL Softball State Tournament scores, updates (June 3)

By SBLive Sports
Scores and updates from Class 5A-6A state semifinal games at the 2022 Texas (UIL) high school softball state tournament on Friday (June 3) in Austin

The sixth round of the Texas high school softball playoffs concludes Friday (June 3) with the state’s top teams meeting in Austin to compete in the 2022 UIL Softball State Tournament.

The final 24 teams standing across the Lone Star State will duel for six state championships during a five-day stretch at Red & Charline McCombs Field on the campus of the University of Texas.

RELATED: Class 5A Texas (UIL) Softball State Tournament bracket | Class 6A Texas (UIL) Softball State Tournament bracket

UIL state tournament action ramps up with the following Class 5A-6A state semifinal matchups Friday (June 3):

  • Class 5A state semifinal — Prosper Rock Hill Blue Hawks (33-9) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (38-0), 10 a.m.
  • Class 5A state semifinal — Georgetown Eagles (33-3) vs. Aledo Bearcats (33-2), 1 p.m.
  • Class 6A state semifinal — El Paso Americas Trailblazers (33-6) vs. San Antonio O’Connor Panthers (30-1), 4 p.m.
  • Class 6A state semifinal — Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles (31-6) vs. Deer Park Lady Deer (40-4), 7 p.m.

Stay with SBLive Texas all week and throughout the postseason for scores, game recaps, photo galleries, top performers and much more.

For complete statewide scores and schedules, check our Texas scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS SCOREBOARD

REGION I SCOREBOARD | REGION II SCOREBOARD

REGION III SCOREBOARD | REGION IV SCOREBOARD

To keep up with state tournament action throughout the day, explore our gametrackers for live stats and inning-by-inning updates from these contests on Friday (June 3):

CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS

  • Prosper Rock Hill Blue Hawks vs. Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (Box Score, Live Updates)
  • Georgetown Eagles vs. Aledo Bearcats (Box Score, Live Updates)

CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS

  • El Paso Americas Trailblazers vs. San Antonio O'Connor Panthers (Box Score, Live Updates)
  • Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles vs. Deer Park Deer (Box Score, Live Updates)

Here are the brackets for every classification level this week at the 2022 Texas (UIL) Softball State Championships:

CLASS 6A UIL SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 5A UIL SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 4A UIL SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 3A UIL SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 2A UIL SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 1A UIL SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

And here are all of the softball playoff brackets from private school leagues (TAPPS/SPC) throughout Texas:

2022 SPC SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION I SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION II SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION III SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION IV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to follow along on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

More from SBLive Texas:

Vote for the Texas High School Athlete of the Week! (May 23-29)

(Feature photo by Clara Sandoval)

KTSM

Melendez drives in game-winning run in 5-2 Texas win

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Ivan Melendez came through in a big spot once again for No. 9 Texas on Saturday night. Playing Louisiana Tech in a winner’s bracket game in the Austin Region of the NCAA Tournament, the El Paso native and Coronado graduate drilled an RBI single to left with the game tied at […]
thepostnewspaper.net

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby, a four-star recruit, announced he would make two trips this month, visiting USC on June 16-19 and Texas on June 24-26. The two schools are among the nearly 45 schools that have offered Shelby, who is expected to be selected to a number of preseason All-State teams as the high school football begins to loom closer.
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

