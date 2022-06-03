ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Teen Wounded In Third Opelousas Shooting This Week

By Ian Auzenne
 3 days ago
Ian Auzenne

Another day brings another shooting in Louisiana third oldest city.

For the third time in the last five days, Opelousas police are investigating a shooting. This latest shooting has landed a teenager in the hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around midnight Thursday night near the intersection of Lastrapes Street and Rice Lane.

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was shot during the incident. Police say she may have been sitting in a car when the shooting took place. The teen was taken to the hospital with a leg wound. Police describe the victim's condition as "serious."

So far, investigators have not identified any suspects. However, they say they are interviewing witnesses.

The teen is the third person to be wounded by gunfire in Opelousas city limits this week. On Monday morning, a man was found dead in a home on Ina Clare Drive. On Wednesday, a shooting near the corner of Market and Eliza Streets left another man in critical condition.

If you have any information about this shooting or the others that happened this week, call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in Opelousas shooting of teen

UPDATE, 9:28 P.M..: Jashawn Laws, 19 of Opelousas was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:. Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities. Negligent injuring. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. An investigation revealed that Laws began recklessly firing a rifle from...
KPLC TV

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Jennings

Jefferson Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D is searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on Hwy 1126 west of Farm Supply Road Monday morning. Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, was riding a bicycle eastbound on Hwy 1126 when he was struck...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 4, 2022. Brandon Mauriue Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Rodrick Amislto Broadnox, 42, Moreno Valley, Calif.: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Norma A Valdez, 50, Austin, Texas: Battery of a police officer. David Charles Samaniego,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead, 1 injured in back-to-back shootings Sunday afternoon, Baton Rouge police say

One person is dead and another injured following back-to-back shootings Sunday afternoon that took place within blocks of one another off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers were called to the 3100 block of Winnebago Street, at its intersection with Plank Road, shortly before 4:20 p.m., where they found one individual dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Body found on Ruth Street identified

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The man who was found dead on Ruth Street last month has been identified. The body of Russell J. Guidry, 40, of Sulphur, was found on Ruth Street on May 27. Charlie Hunter, investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed that Guidry was the deceased. Next of kin has been notified, he said.
SULPHUR, LA
