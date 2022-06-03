Henderson County Education Foundation awards 26 scholarships to area graduates

The Henderson County Education Foundation (HCEF) is awarding 26 scholarships to the 2021-2022 graduating class, totaling $33,100, according to a press release.

“Each year the volunteer HCEF scholarship committee is beyond impressed with the applicant pool for the scholarships awards,” said Peggy Marshall, Henderson County Education Foundation’s Executive Director, in the press release. “Our volunteer scholarship committee takes a substantial amount of time reviewing and interviewing applicants to decide on the awards. We are so grateful to them, as well as our community members and organizations who invest in post-secondary education opportunities for our young people.”

Below is the list of the 2021-2022 HCEF Scholarship Awards & Recipients

Ann Mullican Scholarship: Araya Padilla, West Henderson High, $1,000

Coach Rick Wood Scholarship: Lauren Young, West Henderson High, $1,000

Community Tennis Association Scholarship: Nicholas Knox, East Henderson High, $1,500

Community Tennis Association Scholarship: Viviana Smith-Rodrigues, North Henderson High, $1,500

Community Tennis Association Scholarship: Hailey Glaspy, North Henderson High, $1,500

Dr. Don Jones Scholarship: Lisbet Alvaex, Henderson County Early College, $500

Emil F Hager Scholarship: Emily Chambliss, West Henderson High, $1,000

Grow our Own Scholarship: Joshua Strickland, West Henderson High, $3,000 (renewable up to four years)

Hendersonville Lions Club Scholarship: Max Guzman, Henderson County Career Academy, $1,000

Hendersonville Lions Club Scholarship: Sadie Rowe, Hendersonville High, $1,000

Historic Johnson Farm Scholarship: Alexander Houg, North Henderson High, $1,000 (renewable up to four years)

John P Wold Scholarship (East): Daniel Russell, $2,500 (renewable up to two years)

John P Wold Scholarship (Hendersonville): Nicholas Hampton, $2,500 (renewable up to two years)

John P Wold Scholarship (North): Brynna Gilbert, $2,500 (renewable up to two years)

John P Wold Scholarship (West): Ammariah Styles, $2,500 (renewable up to two years)

Jones Family Scholarship: Carter Whiteside, North Henderson High, $1,000

Kate-Lee Family Scholarship: Max Guzman, Henderson County Career Academy, $500

Kathleen Leckie Memorial Scholarship: Jasmine Santana, Henderson County Early College, $1,000

Lisa Jo Mummert Memorial Scholarship: Madison DeBaise, West Henderson High, $500

Meredith Vaughn Memorial Scholarship: Dafne Rodriguez, East Henderson High, $500

Mickey Marvin Memorial Scholarship (East): Allison Pridmore, $1,000

Mickey Marvin Memorial Scholarship (Hendersonville): Cecelia Cagle, $1,000

Mickey Marvin Memorial Scholarship (North): Shepherd Connor, $1,000

Mickey Marvin Memorial Scholarship (West): Kera Putnam, $1,000

Ruby Jones King Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Pacheco-Plata, East Henderson High, $1,000

Shirley Byrd Memorial Scholarship: Jiromy Hernandez-Rico, Hendersonville High, $600

Scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year will be available on the HCEF website this fall. Additional information regarding the establishment of scholarship funds and gift acceptance is also available on the HCEF website, www.hcefnc.org