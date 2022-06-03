ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

City Council recognizes Hendersonville Police Department for reducing risks

By Staff reports
Times-News
 3 days ago
The Hendersonville Police Department has been recognized for completing the Law Enforcement Risk Review Process performed by the N.C. League of Municipalities (NCLM), according to a press release from the City of Hendersonville.

At Thursday's Hendersonville City Council’s meeting, NCLM Public Safety Risk Manager Matthew Selves recognized the Police Department’s efforts in completing the Law Enforcement Risk Review Process. He presented a plaque to Chief Blair Myhand for his department’s adherence to recognized industry standards related to risk reduction.

“I am happy to accept this on behalf of the police department, however Monica Howard was the most instrumental person at the department who helped us get to this point," Myhand said in the press release.

Howard serves as an Administrative Assistant for the Hendersonville Police Department who led the department through the risk review process.

This important initiative was developed with the assistance of League’s Police Chiefs Advisory Committee and is supported by the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police, the release said. The League’s Risk Review process is a voluntary program for police agencies and is being utilized by departments across North Carolina.

“Chief Myhand demonstrates a high level of commitment to the community and takes risk management seriously,” Selves said. “The Chief and the staff members that assisted, were very professional and demonstrated a high level of public service.”

The Law Enforcement Risk Review Process is designed to assess an agency’s adherence to best practices, court decisions and policies and procedures related to high liability activities in law enforcement. The goal of successful completion is enhanced public safety and validating that critical areas of the departments are meeting industry standards.

The North Carolina League of Municipalities is a membership association of 540 municipalities, representing nearly every municipality in the state. The mission of the League is to enhance the quality of life in municipalities by promoting excellence in municipal governance.

Times-News

Times-News

