Pasco Sheriff’s Office Says Be Prepared As Tropical Cyclone One Eyes Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – As the National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Cyclone One, Pasco County Sheriff encourages citizens to monitor the storm and ensure they’re prepared for storms throughout hurricane season.

“This potential storm is a great reminder to prepare for storms well in advance, ” Passco Sheriff’s Office. “Hurricane season is officially here and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office is starting to see the effects of severe weather. We strive to prepare our community for various weather emergency scenarios, as Florida is no stranger to natural disasters.”

Review the tips below to help you establish a plan and stay safe this hurricane season.

Ensure your disaster kit is up-to-date.

Arrange to stay at a safe location and make a plan to get there if told to evacuate.

Put the plan in writing for you and your loved ones.

Determine risks to your property.

Trim trees and clear debris that could become projectiles during a storm.

Obtain sandbags a few days before the hurricane.

Verify your neighbors are prepared and have transportation if the need to evacuate arises.

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from Saturday, May 28 through Friday, June 10, 2022. Quality hurricane prep items such as flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less, batteries costing $50 or less and tarps costing $100 or less are all available tax-free this week. View a list of tax-free items at FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep .

Stay informed during the storm by following the National Hurricane Center forecasts for the most accurate information and hurricane tracking. www.nhc.noaa.gov.

