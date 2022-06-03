ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LONG TIME BEARS OFFENSIVE LINEMAN HAS BEEN CUT

letsbeardown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Bears is back on the street as the Falcons released G Rashaad Coward yesterday. Coward spent 4 seasons with the Chicago Bears from 2017 to 2020. Although he...

www.letsbeardown.com

Comments / 2

central n lake
2d ago

im guessing da bears is reconstructing the team for a winning team but hopefully and finally they have what it takes to be DA BEARS, WIN OR LOOSE ILL ALWAYS BE A BEAR FAN 4 LIFE.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Erin Andrews' Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Story Going Viral

Erin Andrews was a member of the dance team during her college years at Florida. While the veteran sports reporter cover the NFL for a living, she's dreamed of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, too. Recently, the Fox Sports reporter got to live out her Cowboys cheerleader dream. Andrews was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Long
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Uses 3 Words To Describe Bill Belichick

Many have speculated about Tom Brady's true feelings for Bill Belichick since the quarterback's departure from New England. However, everything Brady has said about his former coach has been positive. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback referred to Belichick during a roundtable discussion prior to The Match on Wednesday night. Brady...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Makes Notable Hire: College Football World Reacts

Deion Sanders continues to add notable names to his Jackson State college football program. While Coach Prime is reeling in several big recruits, he's also reeling in some big coaches. The Jackson State head coach has added veteran college football coach Tim Brewster to his staff. Sanders has also hired...
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Falcons#The Second Time#American Football#G Rashaad Coward#Erfa
The Spun

NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position. The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The New Wife Of Rams Coach Sean McVay

Sean McVay is now a married man. The Los Angeles Rams head coach married his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, over the weekend. McVay and Khomyn first met when he was an assistant coach in Washington. She was reportedly attending school at nearby George Mason. When McVay landed the Rams head...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy