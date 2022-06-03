LONG TIME BEARS OFFENSIVE LINEMAN HAS BEEN CUT
A former Bears is back on the street as the Falcons released G Rashaad Coward yesterday. Coward spent 4 seasons with the Chicago Bears from 2017 to 2020. Although he...www.letsbeardown.com
A former Bears is back on the street as the Falcons released G Rashaad Coward yesterday. Coward spent 4 seasons with the Chicago Bears from 2017 to 2020. Although he...www.letsbeardown.com
im guessing da bears is reconstructing the team for a winning team but hopefully and finally they have what it takes to be DA BEARS, WIN OR LOOSE ILL ALWAYS BE A BEAR FAN 4 LIFE.
Comments / 2