Lexington Park, MD

Suspect in custody following shootout with Sheriff's deputy in St. Mary's County

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
A suspect is in custody following a shootout with a Sheriff's deputy in St. Mary's County on Thursday evening.

It all started around 11:41pm when gunshots were reported in the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park.

Responding deputies heard more gunfire as they arrived on scene.

They soon encountered an armed suspect outside in front of several apartments.

The suspect reportedly refused to drop the weapon.

Things quickly escalated resulting in one deputy and the suspect exchanging gunfire. Neither was struck.

The suspect, 37-year-old Lance Richard Zuniga, was ultimately taken into custody and hospitalized for injuries unrelated to the shooting. He faces multiple charges including first and second degree assault.

The involved deputy has been placed on routine administrative leave.

