60-Year-Old Man Rescued By UCSG Air Station Clearwater 127 Miles Off Florida Coast

A 60-year-old man has been rescued by the United States Coast Guard after the man was experiencing chest pains on Friday.

According to the USCG, the man was medevaced from a 28-foot row boat 127 miles off the coast of Jacksonville.

USCG says the man was expiring chest pains and was flown to Halifax Medical Center.

#BreakingNews @USCG Air Station #Clearwater aircrew medevaced a 60-year-old man aboard a 28-foot ocean rowboat, Amelia Earhart, 127 miles off the coast of #Jacksonville , FL.

The man was experiencing chest pains and was transferred to Halifax Medical Center. #USCG #D7 #Medevac pic.twitter.com/sgWQXIYyky

