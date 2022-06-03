ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

60-Year-Old Man Rescued By UCSG Air Station Clearwater 127 Miles Off Florida Coast

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A 60-year-old man has been rescued by the United States Coast Guard after the man was experiencing chest pains on Friday.

According to the USCG, the man was medevaced from a 28-foot row boat 127 miles off the coast of Jacksonville.

USCG says the man was expiring chest pains and was flown to Halifax Medical Center.

#BreakingNews @USCG Air Station #Clearwater aircrew medevaced a 60-year-old man aboard a 28-foot ocean rowboat, Amelia Earhart, 127 miles off the coast of #Jacksonville , FL.
The man was experiencing chest pains and was transferred to Halifax Medical Center. #USCG #D7 #Medevac pic.twitter.com/sgWQXIYyky

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 3, 2022

