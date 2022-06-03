ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Sandbagging Stations Available

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of potential rain over the weekend, Pasco County Government is reminding you that two sandbag stations are available to help protect property in low-lying areas from potential flooding.

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

Both sandbag locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents.  Please bring a shovel, and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

To watch a Pasco County video explaining how to properly fill and place sandbags, please click here: bit.ly/PascoSandbags

