After signing his new restructured contract, the Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald became the highest-paid-non-quarterback in NFL history. The contract guarantees the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million in the 2024 season. In 2021, Donald helped the Rams capture their first Super Bowl in 22 years recording 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO