ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Ripple Effect' experience brings voices of gun violence survivors to Chicago's Lakefront Trail

By Lauren Victory
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjCO2_0fzRL8ZG00

"Ripple Effect" experience brings voices of gun violence survivors to Chicago's Lakefront Trail 02:41

It's another beautiful day for a stroll, and if you take a walk along the Lakefront, you may notice some markings on the path.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the dark meaning behind new bright red footprints on the Lakefront Trail.

"Here in Chicago, we're used to hearing about gun violence in the news," says the narrator in the city of Chicago's new audio experience called "The Ripple Effect."

It's true, most of us move on the next story after hearing about a shooting, but what about families left behind – mothers like Valerie Burgest? Her son, Craig Williams, was shot and killed nearly 9 years ago.

"He was my light; he was my air," she says in the Ripple Effect recording. "Some days are better than others, but I will never recover."

Burgest's voice is the first one you'll hear, followed by testimony from other gun violence survivors, community activists, and medical experts. All speak about the different ripple effects of gun violence from its damage to mental health to its impact on academics and work performance.

"Craig was my only child. So, I no longer have a child. That's gonna be my forever," Burgest said to CBS 2 about the lasting effect gun violence has on her.

Her story and others can be accessed through the QR code on signs recently installed in Douglass Park and along the Lakefront Trail from 31st Street Beach to Oakwood Beach and Belmont Harbor to Fullerton Beach.

Along the Ripple Effect trails, you'll also find 747 pairs of red footsteps that represent each person killed in Chicago shootings in 2021 alone. They're spaced out for 1.5 miles – the length a bullet can travel.

It's a sad reality, but organizers behind the project from the City's Community Safety Coordination Center also wanted to include some optimism. So, every quarter mile you'll find a description of solutions at work, too.

"In particular, Pastor Chris Harris is a good friend of mine. He does a lot of help, a lot of assistance around trauma-informed services," explains Manny Whitfield, who brought many of the organizations fighting gun violence to table for the project. Whitfield is the director of community engagement for the Community Safety Coordination Center.

CBS 2 asked Whitfield why would a city that makes money off tourism put such a shocking display in such a highly trafficked area?

"To hide from it would do us no justice. It's imperative that we be transparent. We understand that we're in a state of crisis," he said.

It's a crisis that Trevon Bosley has been fighting since he lost his brother to Chicago gun violence.

"These are not just numbers, these are actual people's lives," Bosley said in the recording.

In an email to CBS 2, he explains his hope for the campaign:

"For those who aren't affected by gun violence I hope they understand that gun violence can happen to anyone at any time even while doing the right things in life. For the people experiencing gun violence I hope it helps them understand that their are people still fighting this problem  ,there are people researching the best ways to change things and that a better tomorrow is on the way. And for everyone that sees it understand the effects of gun violence don't just stop at the initial shooting they last a lifetime."

The three Ripple Effect trails will only stay up for the month of June, also known as Gun Violence Awareness Month. On Friday, June 3, you might notice people wearing orange. That's for National Gun Violence Awareness Day in honor of Hadiya Pendleton, a young Chicagoan shot and killed on the playground in 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Black Pullman maids highlighted in Chicago's Newberry Library exhibit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A number of African American women travelled the country and took on challenging work during the difficult Jim Crow era.But they were overshadowed by the Black men who worked for the same Chicago-based train company. A new exhibit in Chicago  is putting these women in a well-deserved spotlight. CBS 2's Jim Williams has their story.Miriam Thaggert had a mission several years ago. So she came here to Chicago's Newberry Library. "I was in the Newberry fourth floor reading room looking for narratives about the Pullman porters, and I came across this file that had the application of a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Inspiring the next generation: School murals take Black history to new places

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the classroom to a canvas on school hallway walls, some Chicago teachers and students are taking Black history to new places. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reports, what started as a small idea is only growing bigger and more popular. A section of hallway in Englewood's Stagg Elementary can be called a visual feast, feeding students' intellectual appetite and driving a hunger for more knowledge in third drader Divine Afeni. "I'm seeing my skin color in generations," she said. "It makes me feel happy." Her goal is to become an attorney one day. She knows it's possible because her...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago begins offering rebates for security cameras, other devices purchased to protect property

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced the launch of the city's new the Home and Business Protection Program (HBPP) – in which anyone who lives, runs a business, or owns or leases a car in Chicago can be reimbursed for private security devices to protect their property. Mayor Lightfoot was joined by city Community Safety Chief Coordination Officer Tamara Mahal, the Rev. Michael Pfleger, and other officials for the announcement at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham. "We are taking a public health approach to community safety, and that means activating resources across a range of programs, policy...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Residents on Chicago's northwest side concerned thieves using a machete to rob them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is going around robbing people, not with a gun but with a machete.The attacks are terrorizing people on the city's northwest side. So far, there have been eight machete robberies. CBS 2's Aasal Rezaei reports from Irving Park talking with investigators after this weekend's incidents.Chicago police are asking people to be on high alert after there was three more attacks this weekend. CPD confirmed it is the same man in all of the attacks, so far.The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. The latest happening just last night around 9:00 p.m. near...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Victims of gun violence honored during Englewood's annual Peace Fest

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Victims of gun violence were honored during Englewood's annual Peace Fest over the weekend. The block party-style event near 64th and Honore streets featured music, food and family fun to promote peace and healing throughout the neighborhood.Mayor Lori Lightfoot dropped by this event, too.Organizers also held a ceremony to honor lives lost and the families whose lives are forever changed.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS Chicago

Four people wounded in mass shooting in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Tuesday night in a mass shooting in North Lawndale. The shooting happened at 8:37 p.m. on Lawndale Avenue north of 13th Street. Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk when a man came up and shot them all.A 43-year-old woman walked into St. Anthony's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 30-year-odl woman walked into Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face. A 27-year-old man was taken by paramedics in good condition to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves target Sam Jidd Luxury Motors for fifth time in Des Plaines; owner says he's leaving Chicago area

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- One of the Chicago area's most elite car dealerships was targeted by thieves overnight Monday into Tuesday. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday, the crew got away with three luxury vehicles - and something that might be more even more valuable. The owner of Sam Jidd Luxury Motors, at 1505 S. Mt. Prospect Rd. in Des Plaines, said this was the fifth time in a little more than a year that thieves have struck. The owner says lax laws and policing are only inviting copycat crimes. "It's going to be...
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

With three law enforcement officers shot in Chicago since Wednesday, many families struggle with trauma

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The recent shootings of two Chicago Police officers have left some officers and their families reeling. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look Monday at the special work being done to help first responders cope with trauma. On Wednesday, June 1, police rushed to the scene after an CPD officer was shot while trying to make a traffic stop at 61st and Paulina streets in West Englewood. The officer, 27-year-old Fernanda Ballesteros – was released from the hospital Monday. The very next day, investigators said a man shot not just a police dog, but a U.S....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#S Voice#Ripple Effect#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

'It's you that I fight for:' Mayor Lightfoot officially announces reelection campaign

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday announced the launch of her campaign for a second term. Lightfoot announced her campaign in a video that was apparently first posted on Monday, but unveiled Tuesday. In the video, Mayor Lightfoot says: "They say I'm tough. They say I get angry. They say sometimes, I take things personally. You know what I say? They're absolutely right." "When we fight for change, confront a global pandemic, work to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood First Responders group works to ease tension amid spiking violent crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fears over out-of-control crime are growing following yet another violent weekend. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, criminals seem to be getting more brazen - and police officers are becoming frequent targets. Top brass at Chicago Police headquarters understands there is much more work to be done to keep everyone safe. Yet as they work on a plan, bullets keep flying. In the Englewood area Monday night, we tried to dig into the disconnect where neighbors and police are becoming targets of guns. "Some days we walk, we hear gunshots," said...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood organizations express concern over relationship between community, police

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a worry after two Chicago Police officers were shot on the South Side within a week. There's also a growing concern over the relationship between the community and police. CBS 2's Steven Graves explains there is a major focus leading into summertime. "I really wish it wouldn't have happened anywhere, but I especially wish it wouldn't have happened in Englewood."One thing is top of mind for Darryl Smith with the violence prevention GROUP Englewood Political Task Force -- talking to his youth about traffic stops. "To keep their hands on the steering wheel, to abide to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'It's about being selfless:' CTA rider jumped down to help man who fell onto third rail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA train rider didn't think twice about jumping onto the tracks to save a man being shocked on the third rail. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, the Good Samaritan wasn't just going to watch the man die. He said he had to help him – even if it meant risking his own life. To say Tony Perry walks by his faith may be an understatement. "It's about being selfless and spreading love," Perry said. This week, as Perry exited the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train at the 69th Street station along the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Senior Citizen who says car was wrongfully towed receives $150 from total stranger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Weeks after a woman living in a Chicago Housing Authority building in Lincoln Park says her car was wrongly towed, she has received help. CBS 2 shared Elena Elewan's story a couple of weeks ago. She got a ticket for $188 -- for a woman living in public housing. During an interview, Elewan got upset just talking about what happened. "Very bad, very bad, because we're very poor and that's my little gas or spending money. It's just very hard. I'm very upset," she said. Out of the blue, she just received a card from a total stranger -- with $150 in cash inside! It also included a nice note from a woman named Ann, who said she felt awful for what happened and she wanted to "do something so you would not cry... I hope this helps!" 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man rescued with life ring at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was saved by a life ring after falling into the lake at North Avenue beach early Monday morning. Just before 6 a.m., the man fell into the lake and was able to get out, because of the life ring. The water Safety Task Force said thanks for the life ring, the man is expected to recover. This rescue comes just days after a Governor JB Pritzker made having devices along the lakefront an official state law.The Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act requires all private and government-owned piers and drop-off points to be equipped with rescue gear such as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$1 million bond for man charged with shooting CPD officer in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Police officer's release from the hospital has been delayed after he was shot and wounded over the weekend in Englewood. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Officer Erik Moreno was expected to be released from the University of Chicago Medical Center Tuesday, but the release date has been now moved to Wednesday. Moreno is having some more tests and labs run and now cannot be released until the results are back. Outside the hospital, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara spoke about Moreno and how he is doing."Regrettably, you know, I know Officer Moreno...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Drag Story Time takes center stage at Chicago Public Libraries, Commercial Club Park

CHICAGO (CBS) --    At Daley Plaza, the LGBTQ+ pride flag flies high and there are numerous events to honor this proud community.The Chicago Public Library all month is offering an array of online programs.Monday was Drag Story Time and next Monday, there will be another chance for Drag Story Time at the Commercial Club Park.Drag artist Loren Jay will read to children at 10:30 and three days later at the Rogers Park branch, you can learn about the history of the LGBTQ+ communities in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Meals on the Move' providing food to kids in Aurora starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- "Meals on the Move" will be helping to feed kids in Aurora this summer. Starting Monday, the organization will serve boxed meals every weekday at four Aurora parks to kids 18 and younger. You can find the full schedule here. Kids have to eat at the park and food can no longer be taken home.The food comes from the Northern Illinois Food Bank's "Meals on the Move" program. 
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Hadiya Pendleton's family throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game as part of anti-gun violence movement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field traded Cubby blue for orange Sunday evening. It was the culmination of the "Wear Orange Weekend," an anti-gun violence movement spearheaded by the family of Hadiya Pendleton. The Pendletons threw out the first pitch before the Cubs game Sunday, just days after what would have been Hadiya's 25th birthday. Hadiya was shot and killed days after performing at President Barack Obama's second inauguration. Her friends and family chose to celebrate her life by wearing orange -- the color hunters wear to avoid getting shot. "Wear Orange" has since become a national movement with events all across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA rolls out its Pride train, on the move through the fall

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The CTA is getting into the spirit of Pride month.There's a new colorful train now running along the Red Line. This year's design features the colors of the tradition Pride flag, with the addition of the black and brown striped "Philly Flag" as well as the blue, pink and white transgender flag.The CTA said it's a symbol of Chicago's inclusivity, no matter who people love or how they identify. The Pride train will run as part of the CTA's regular service through fall.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cold-case murder victims' families win meeting with police Supt. David Brown about why cases remain unsolved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of mothers and other loved ones are all feeling the same pain after they lost loved ones to murders – none of which have been solved. Now, they are willing to go on a hunger strike for justice. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday, the group took their concerns straight to police Supt. David Brown. For now, the hunger strike is off – since the women feel like they are no longer being ignored. The group of moms from Little Village finally got to speak with Supt. Brown – asking years later why their kids' cases...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
26K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy