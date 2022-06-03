Read full article on original website
’22-’23 marks three decades of 5-on-5 girls basketball at Forest City
The 2022-2023 season is special for the Forest City girls’ basketball program. Not only is the program in one of its best eras ever, but this season is the 30th of 5-on-5. Paul Jensen led Forest City to first play 5-on-5 girls basketball in the 1993-1994 season, along with the rest of the North Iowa Conference schools – Lake Mills, Osage, Northwood-Kensett, West Hancock, North Iowa, Garner-Hayfield, and Belmond-Klemme.
Norris Kenneth (Norrie) Anderson
Norris Kenneth (Norrie) Anderson, age 82 of Thompson, Iowa, died on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, at University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota with his family by his side. A funeral service for Norrie will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 6th, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183...
Worth County 4 H to Send Three to Washington
On December 29th, the Worth County 4 H recognized several of their members for their accomplishments in 2022. According to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, the honored members also had other opportunities presented to them. Worth County 4 H has had a number of their members recognized for their...
KIOW Weekend Church Announcements
The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view. Forest City:. Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N....
Winnebago County to Make Minor Reclassification Changes
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were alerted in a recent meeting that there may need to be some minor reclassifications done to drainage districts near city streets. Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders realized the issue and brought it before the board. Meinders and his office then had...
Forest City to Test for Asbestos in its Light Plant
The Forest City Council was made aware of the need to test for asbestos in the light plant. Electric Department Manager Duane Kuhn explained that the inspection was overdue. Kuhn was given the name of a company that would be willing to do the necessary testing at an estimated cost of $5,900.
Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects
As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
Garner Kar Parts Asks for Conditional Use Permit
The Garner City Council was asked to review an application for a Conditional Use Permit by Kar Parts, Incorporated. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt stated the company is looking to add on to its services. Representatives of Kar Parts had to take some preliminary steps before it reached the city councils...
