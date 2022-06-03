ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

New data shows COVID-19 case jump across San Diego County

By Ryan Hill
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPltt_0fzRKOiG00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – COVID-19 cases appear to be on the rise again around San Diego County.

The latest numbers for June 1 from the San Diego County’s COVID-19 website show that there were 1,620 new cases reported, which was the highest in the last seven-day period.

Per the county, there were 711 new cases on May 31.

Dr. Davey Smith of UC San Diego said he believes the spike in cases could be due to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“Hope springs eternal in my chest that we are just seeing a little holiday bump. But I do think that we might be heading into a surge. This new variant, omicron BA.2, is actually super infectious,” Smith said. “So, it doesn’t take many people to get infected who can spread it to other people who get infected.”

Seeing the total case numbers jump isn’t surprising to some San Diegans.

“I mean, coming off of a holiday weekend, you know, people are traveling around, it’s only expected. I used to live in Las Vegas and it’s kind of the same thing out there, too. Everyone’s traveling after a holiday weekend and it’s just kind of a big cesspool,” said resident Sean Charsley.

And some have their concerns if another surge is coming with the case numbers spiking.

“I do feel like we have not considered the seriousness of this disease and this virus,” added resident Allison Kelly. “I do think, you know, we definitely need to take protective measures; still be wearing masks as we need to, protecting others especially the elderly. And we don’t want our hospitals to get back to those places anymore.”

According to Smith, there’s one silver lining with the most recent COVID numbers released by San Diego County.

“The good news is that hospitalizations and death haven’t really started to go up, and that’s the best news. I do think we’re going to have COVID around for the rest of our lives,” Smith said.

He added, “It’s probably going to become more of a seasonal virus, more so in the winter than in the summer. But, in the meantime, when it starts to become what we call endemic, it’s going to have a few of these waves that’ll hit.”

Smith told ABC 10News that during this time of seeing cases go up, people should be using their home antigen tests. He is urging those who test positive to stay home and continue to look out for those who do have compromised immune systems.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

San Diego County Fair Board to Pay Big Bucks to Settle Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO - The state board that runs the San Diego County fairgrounds will pay at least four million dollars to settle a lawsuit stemming from an E.coli outbreak. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports court documents show the 22nd District Agricultural Association will pay five families after children became sick after visiting the fair in 2019.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Sailor killed, 4 others injured in crash in San Diego County

A United States Navy sailor was killed and four others were injured in a car crash in San Diego County. The crash unfolded on the I-8 Freeway in an unincorporated area known as Jacumba Hot Springs, where the sailors were returning from training at Camp Billy Machen in Niland at the time. On Saturday, the Navy identified the victim as Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, a 29-year-old August, Georgia native. Deltoro enlisted in 2012. The four others remain hospitalized, two of whom were in critical condition. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deltoro family and our injured teammates," said Rear Admiral H.W. Howard III in a statement. "John was one of our best combat support technicians, enabling our force to conduct highly complex and high-risk missions in the Nation's defense."The cause of the crash was still not immediately known. 
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#San Diego News#Uc San Diego#Immune System#San Diegans
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: How a Foreclosed Home in Escondido Launched a Commune, Lawsuits and Controversy

A group of residents living in a foreclosed Escondido home, most of them previously homeless, are now facing eviction. Tigist Layne reports that the 2,000-acre home on West El Norte Parkway has been home to several individuals for as long as two years. The residents say they have created a family that looks after each other and respects one another.
sduptownnews.com

San Diego’s increasing homeless crisis takes its toll

On a recent overcast afternoon, James Wheat stood beside his white pickup outside the Hillcrest DMV on Normal Street and reflected on his life with outreach workers from the nonprofit, People Assisting the Homeless (PATH). A self-employed handyman, Wheat saw his jobs dry up during the COVD lockdown. He still...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Female Causes Head-On Crash | San Diego

06.04.2022 | 9:08 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the KIA was southbound and crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons. She collided head-on with a male driving the other vehicle. They were both transported with unknown injuries to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Th police are investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 8 KFMB

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near in Warner Springs just north of Julian and west of Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 11.4 miles...
westobserver.com

After a cool, cloudy weekend, a statewide heat wave is on tap for California next week

After a cool and cloudy weekend, Southern California can expect to see the heat return next week, particularly in inland, valley and desert areas, forecasters say. The heat wave will likely be the hottest of the season, with some areas seeing temperatures spike by 20 degrees or more, said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Some inland areas could could see triple digit temperatures as early as midweek.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Gas Prices Hit Record High for Ninth Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record high Sunday for the ninth consecutive day, increasing 2.1 cents to $6.25. The average price has increased for 10 straight days, rising 22.2 cents, including 4.5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.2 cents higher than one week ago, 44.3 cents more than one month ago and $2.041 greater than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy