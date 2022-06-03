ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Sega Mini Console Revealed

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a tease late last month, Sega has officially unveiled a new mini console in the style of the Sega Genesis Mini called... Mega Drive Mini 2. The Sega Genesis Mini was referred to as the Mega Drive Mini internationally, and this seems to be a direct follow-up that will include...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is Coming to Crunchyroll

Mob Psycho 100 is bringing its third season to Crunchyroll when it launches later this year! When the second season had wrapped up its run, fans were curious about how the anime would be taking on the final two arcs from ONE's original webcomic series. It seemed like enough for a third season, but also would be fitting for a new feature film. It was then announced that the anime would in fact be returning for a third season, and a later update confirmed that the plan is to bring the third season to screens this Fall in Japan.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Consoles#Video Game#New Sega Mini Console#Mega#Dreamcast#The Mega Drive Mini 2#Japanese
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares U.S. Release Date

Dragon Ball Super fans are gearing up for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's release in Japan in just a matter of days, but a fan might have potentially spotted the release date for its official launch in the United States! Toei Animation has been prominently noting their plans to have the international release of the film not much longer after its premiere in Japan. The original plan was stated to release the film in North America this Summer, and this was further confirmed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment by their plans to kick off the international release this August.
COMICS
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Motorious

The Black Ghost Is A Mopar Legend

This street racing muscle car is now part of a prestigious collection…. As those who were alive and driving during the golden age of American muscle cars continue to age, there’s a real threat of that history being lost forever. That’s why it’s great to see organizations like the Historic Vehicle Association doing its part to preserve not only the vehicles from the era but also the stories behind them. One of the latest cars to be added to the growing collection is the Black Ghost, a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE kept original all this time.
DETROIT, MI
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes casts its two stars

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to megahit franchise The Hunger Games, has cast its two stars. The prequel, which is taken from Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, is set many years before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and centers on young Coriolanus Snow, who would go on to become the tyrannical president of Panem.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rumored Air Jordan 37 Surfaces Online: First Look

Every single year, Jumpman comes out with a brand new silhouette of the Air Jordan line. Fans are always intrigued for this new model as it brings forth some new technology and, of course, a unique design. Over the last few years, the brand has been dropping shoes that correspond with the model that came out 30 years before, so as you can imagine, this means the Air Jordan 37 would replicate the Air Jordan 7.
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Unlocks Shizuku's True Power

Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating well these past few weeks, with the series creator revealing that new chapters were currently in the works that would bring back Gon and his fellow hunters following their years-long hiatus. With the news of the manga's upcoming return, plenty of new cosplay has been coming down the pike for not just the heroes, but the villains of the Phantom Troupe as well, with one cosplayer bringing one of the group's strangest members to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Inuyasha Cosplay Dives Into Sango's Ruthless Side

Inuyasha may be getting on up in age, but never doubt the power of the half-demon inu. Fans continue to fall for the time-traveling series by the week, and of course, that means conventions continue to embrace Inuyasha cosplayers from every walk of life. Now, one of those fans is going viral thanks to their take on Sango, and it is certainly one of the character's best adaptations to date!
COMICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Coming Next Year: First Look

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
ComicBook

New Original Thriller Tops Netflix Charts

This past Friday saw yet another original action movie released on Netflix, and it is unsurprisingly already climbing the streaming service's charts. The film is titled Interceptor, and it stars Elsa Pataky as a military officer acting as the last line of defense for her remote missile base in the middle of the ocean. After making its debut on Friday, it hasn't taken long for Interceptor to become the most popular film currently available on Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Returns to Theaters, Bombs Again at the Box Office

Morbius came back to theaters this weekend, and the box office returns are not great so far. Sony made the call to fly Jared Leto's Marvel legend back into theaters. But, it looks like the movie only grossed $85,000 on Friday. That's a wild number and projections have it only pulling in $280,000 over the weekend according to Forbes. Memes have been exploding around Morbius for almost two weeks now. But, it's clear the jokes might not be leading to the massive stampede to theaters that Sony might have been banking on. Sometimes the posts online are just that, posts. However, it has to feel good that there will be some social media imprint from the film. The company continues to march ahead to their eventual Sinister Six v. Spider-Man showdown. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still an absolute crowd pleaser and another one of those is on the way.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (June 3-5)

It’s a great Saturday morning! Better late than never. Here are the shows that are New to Netflix this Weekend of June 3 to 5. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of June 4, 1:30 AM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Yu Yu Hakusho Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Logo

Yu Yu Hakusho is celebrating its milestone 30th Anniversary of its first jumping off the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and becoming an anime of its own, and has started marking this occasion with some special new art for the series! While much of the current attention from fans is focusing on Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter series as it readies for its next major comeback, the series that really put the creator on the map for many fans around the world was Yu Yu Hakusho. While the manga was popular in its own right, the anime was an even bigger deal.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy