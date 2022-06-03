ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex world champion boxer David Haye, 41, appears in court to deny assaulting another man during gig at Hammersmith Apollo in October last year

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former world Champion boxer David Haye has appeared in court this morning charged with attacking a man at a gig in London.

The heavy-weight fighter is accused of attacking Nickesh Jhala at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London last October 30.

At Westminster Magistrates Court this morning, the 41-year-old denied one count of assault by beating.

He appeared in the dock, wearing an orange and brown check hooded jacket and dark jeans, with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Haye was flanked by a member of court security behind a protective screen and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and to enter his not guilty plea.

The court heard Haye’s girlfriend, who at the time of alleged attack was reportedly model Sian Osborne, 29, was also present at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22F4qG_0fzRKIPu00
Boxing legend David Haye, 41, has denied attacking a man called Nickesh Jhala last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djGD2_0fzRKIPu00
He pleaded not guilty to assault on October 30 at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London

District Judge Annabel Pilling allowed his address not to be read in open court, despite no evidence of any threats being made to Haye, because he is well-known but does not post about where he lives on social media.

Non-famous defendants have to read their full address to the court when they first enter the dock.

The alleged victim, the police officer investigating the case and three other witnesses are due to give evidence during the one-day trial later this year.

Haye was released on unconditional bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court for the trial in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hr844_0fzRKIPu00
Chris Robshaw and David Haye celebrate the publication of Sir Elton's autobiography "Me" in conversation with David Walliams at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on November 19, 2019

District Judge Pilling warned Haye to turn up for his trial or he could be jailed.

She told the defendant: “You have been charged and pleaded not guilty so there obviously will be a trial.

“I’m going to grant you bail with no conditions, but you need to be back here for the trial or you can be fined or sent to prison.

“A warrant could be issued for your arrest and the trial could go ahead in your absence and you wouldn’t be able to give your version of events.”

During the peak of his fighting career, Haye won world titles at two weight divisions, becoming the unified cruiserweight champion of the world in 2008 before moving to heavyweight.

He won the WBA title in 2009 after defeating nearly 7ft Russian Nikolai Valuev and at his retirement was regarded as one of Britain’s finest fighters.

Haye made several attempted comebacks and after retiring for three years, beat Joe Fournier in Florida last September and immediately called for a bout to take on world champion Tyson Fury.

Comments / 0

