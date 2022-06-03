ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Money Heist: Korea' trailer: The Professor plans the 'ultimate heist'

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the South Korean series Thursday.

Money Heist: Korea is based on the Spanish crime drama Money Heist, or Casa de Papel, which ended in December after three seasons.

The Korean series takes place in a world where North and South Korea are on the verge of a peaceful reunification.

Thursday's trailer shows a new Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) assemble a team of talented thieves for the "ultimate heist" -- stealing 4 trillion won from the newly-formed Korea Unified Mint.

Jeon Jong-seo, Park Hae-soo, Lee Won-jong, Kim Ji-hoon, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hun, Lee Kyu-ho, Kim Yun-jin and Kim Sung-oh also star.

The series is written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun and directed by Kim Hong-sun.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area premieres June 24 on Netflix.

