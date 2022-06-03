ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

RCSO responds to shooting at BP on Wrightsboro Road

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road for a shooting.

This store is located in front of the Augusta Mall on the 3400 block.

The incident happened about 9:30 Friday morning.

NewsChannel 6 confirms one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police have a suspect in custody.

