RCSO responds to shooting at BP on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road for a shooting.

This store is located in front of the Augusta Mall on the 3400 block.

The incident happened about 9:30 Friday morning.





NewsChannel 6 confirms one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police have a suspect in custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.