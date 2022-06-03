RCSO responds to shooting at BP on Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road for a shooting.
This store is located in front of the Augusta Mall on the 3400 block.
The incident happened about 9:30 Friday morning.
NewsChannel 6 confirms one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police have a suspect in custody.
